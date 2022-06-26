Norwood holds talks with one of Town's fellow League One rivals

James Norwood, said to be holding talks with Bristol Rovers - Credit: Stephen Waller

James Norwood has held talks with League One new boys Bristol Rovers.

The 31-year-old was released by Town at the end of 2021/22 after three years at the club.

According to Football Insider, Norwood is “advanced talks” with the Pirates, who dramatically won promotion back to League One on the final day of the season.



However, they also report that Charlton, Portsmouth, Oxford and Plymouth have shown interest.

Norwood has spoken to Rovers, who are managed by Joey Barton, who previously targeted the frontman when Fleetwood boss before Town signed him following his Tranmere exit in the summer of 2019, he also remains in talks with a number of other clubs.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen, who have been in talks with the Blues regarding the signing of keeper Vaclav Hladky, have signed Derby number one Kelle Roos.

That may well spell an end their interest in the Czech with the clubs having been unable to agree a fee.