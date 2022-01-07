News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town striker Norwood nominated for PFA League One award

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 10:40 AM January 7, 2022
Macauley Bonne and James Norwood after the final whistle at Wigan

James Norwood has been nominated for a League One award - Credit: Phill Heywood

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has been nominated for the League One PFA Fans’ Player-of-the-Month award for December. 

The striker returned from exile to the Under 23s to score off the bench at Wigan on December 11, before netting the Blues’ goals against Sunderland and Wycombe in front of big Portman Road crowds. 

His efforts secured Town’s player-of-the-month award and he’s now been nominated for the League One prize. 

James Norwood celebrates his goal with Janoi Donacien and Macauley Bonne.

James Norwood has been nominated for a League One award - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

He faces significant competitions from the prize, with strikers Ross Stewart (Sunderland) and Matty Taylor (Oxford) also nominated after four goals each in December. Stewart ended the year by scoring a hat-trick against Sheffield Wednesday. 

Portsmouth played only two league games in December but kept clean sheets in both, with goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and defender Conor Ogilvie nominated as a result. The latter also found the net in Pompey’s 2-0 victory over Morecambe.  

The final nomination is Shrewsbury’s Daniel Udoh, who scored three goals in five League One games. 

You can vote for the winner here. 

