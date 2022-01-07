Town striker Norwood nominated for PFA League One award

James Norwood has been nominated for a League One award - Credit: Phill Heywood

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has been nominated for the League One PFA Fans’ Player-of-the-Month award for December.

The striker returned from exile to the Under 23s to score off the bench at Wigan on December 11, before netting the Blues’ goals against Sunderland and Wycombe in front of big Portman Road crowds.

His efforts secured Town’s player-of-the-month award and he’s now been nominated for the League One prize.

He faces significant competitions from the prize, with strikers Ross Stewart (Sunderland) and Matty Taylor (Oxford) also nominated after four goals each in December. Stewart ended the year by scoring a hat-trick against Sheffield Wednesday.

Portsmouth played only two league games in December but kept clean sheets in both, with goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and defender Conor Ogilvie nominated as a result. The latter also found the net in Pompey’s 2-0 victory over Morecambe.

The final nomination is Shrewsbury’s Daniel Udoh, who scored three goals in five League One games.

You can vote for the winner here.