Norwood on his scoring run and 'Bash Brothers' partnership with Bonne

James Norwood is excited by the growing partnership between he and Macauley Bonne, with new boss Kieran McKenna labelling them the ‘Bash Brothers’.

Norwood, back in favour after a period exiled from the first team, now has three goals in his last three league games and is the only Ipswich player to score in the club’s last six matches.

His latest saw Town beat Wycombe 1-0 last night but, by contrast, leading-scorer Bonne is now on a run of 10 games without a goal.

Norwood is convinced he’ll be back in the groove soon enough, though.

Kieran McKenna has named James Norwood and Macauley Bonne the 'Bash Brothers' - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“The gaffer’s called me and Macca (Macauley Bonne) the Bash Brothers, from the Mighty Ducks film, and we throw ourselves about,” Norwood said in an interview with the club. “We’ve both played in non-league where it is a bit ‘crash, bang, wallop’ and that’s enjoyable.

“We have players who have come down (levels of the game) and have real quality so we can mix it up. We can come in to me and Macca or we can go through Sone (Aluko) and Chappers (Conor Chaplin) who like to play with ball to feet.

“People can see we (he and Bonne) get on really well. If it’s not me scoring then hopefully he will start scoring soon. He was unlucky with the offside (in the first half) but one will come off his shin and he’ll go on another run.

“If I can give him something to chase or tap in I’ll be more than happy to. He’s working his nuts off for me and I've scored a couple now so hopefully it’s his turn soon.

“You don’t score the goals he did at the start of the season without knowing how to finish. You go through this as a striker and it’s a difficult time.

James Norwood fires home to give Town the lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“It’s ‘nearlys’ at the minute for him but he’s doing everything apart from score. He loves the club and works hard, which is the biggest thing when you’re not scoring.

“He’s our focal point. He brings people into play and works hard, which the crowd can appreciate.

“We’re all supporting him and we all want him to score. We know how good a player he is.

Norwood’s winner against the Chairboys came just before half-time, as he positioned himself in the right place at the right time to turn home inside the box.

“I think the goal sums up my performance to be honest – it came off both my knees and went in the net,” Norwood joked.

“I had a bit of a struggle with the ball so had to work hard. Sometimes you get lucky and I did this time.

“It was an enjoyable game. The way they play and the way we fought was great and to win that way was fantastic.

“It’s a performance and result we’ve needed for a while now, so for us to score and keep a clean sheet was very welcome.

“People have questioned us and our desire and I think, in the last couple of games, we’ve shown it’s always been there and we’re putting it into place.

“The gaffer has put us into certain positions and we’ve worked on things which we hope will come to fruition over time. But this was a little taste.”

A crowd of more than 26,000 cheered on Town in McKenna’s first game in charge, after 29,000 had watched the 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

“It’s brilliant,” Norwood said. “These are the games you want to play in.

“I’ve spent two-and-a-half years here and I don’t think we’ve had these sort of attendances two games in a row.

“It’s a massive uplift for us because we’re having a difficult time in the league at the minute, so these are the sorts of games that can turn it around for us.

“We have such a strong support and we want people to come out and hopefully be with us throughout this building process under a new manager.

“Every year when you’re not successful you’re letting people down. Yourselves, the club, the fans. So for us it’s about being successful.

“If it’s not this year, we’ll give it a right good go next year.”