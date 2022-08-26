'I'm not afraid of going back... it's a beautiful fixture' - Norwood on Town reunion

Match Coverage

James Norwood hopes ‘the script is written’ for him to score his first Barnsley goal against Ipswich Town this weekend.

The striker is back at Portman Road this weekend, to face the side who released him in the summer, looking to open his account for his new club.

Norwood scored 28 goals in 88 Ipswich appearances and is looking forward to facing his former team-mates, though it remains to be seen whether Barnsley boss Michael Duff will hand the 31-year-old a start or use him from the bench.

"Football seems to be written for certain things and I can only hope that happens,” Norwood told the Yorkshire Post.

“For me, it's just getting that first goal and hopefully kicking on from there.

"I have had messages from lots of Ipswich fans asking me not to score. But we will see how that goes.

"It is obviously a beautiful fixture for me, being so early. Obviously, it is my old team at a big stadium and there are doing well and it is a great opportunity for us.

"We cannot be afraid of what we are going to do and have got to set our stall out and try and get three points.

James Norwood has signed for Barnsley - Credit: BarnsleyFC

"I am not afraid of going back there. Their defence is good and they are known for being solid at the back. But I had a good time there and scored goals.”

Reflecting on his three seasons with Town, Norwood said: "I was probably hampered slightly by injury. But my goal record there was one in two and I went there to score goals and did that.

"I have not had too much banter (with Ipswich players). They know what I am like as a player and I don't think they want to wind me up too much.

“But I am looking forward to seeing a few familiar faces and trying to show them what I did for them against them."

Norwood has made six Barnsley appearances since joining the Tykes over the summer, but has been used as a substitute in their last two League One games.

He played an hour at Elland Road on Wednesday evening, as Barnsley lost 3-1 to Leeds in the Carabao Cup.



