'He's been unbelievable for me' - Norwood's praise for Dyer

Resurgent Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has explained why he celebrated Saturday's goal against Sunderland with Under-23s coach Kieron Dyer.

Norwood was transfer listed and told to train with the U23s back in October, the club's hierarchy feeling his loud personality wasn't a fit for the club's image.

When manager Paul Cook was sacked earlier this month, Norwood tweeted to say that he was 'genuinely gutted' and that Cook's 'hands were tied'. Chief executive Mark Ashton responded by saying 'selection is down to the manager' and four days later Norwood had stepped off the bench to score at Wigan under interim boss John McGreal, the 31-year-old pointing to the name on the back in celebration.

James Norwood is congratulated by Ipswich Town strike partner Macauley Bonne after scoring against Sunderland. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Norwood found the net again at the weekend, heading home the opener in a 1-1 home draw with Sunderland to take his Town tally to 24 goals in all competitions. This time he ran towards the dugout to embrace former Town star Dyer, the man who had mentored him in the Under-23s and been McGreal's temporary assistant for the last four games.

Sharing footage of that moment, Norwood wrote on Twitter: "This man has been unbelievable for me the last few months. He’s kept me in a position to be able to come back and do what I love, looked after me and helped me. He’s a great coach. Can’t express my gratitude enough to KD, Bryan Klug and Nathan (fitness coach)."

New Blues boss Kieran McKenna takes charge of the players for the first time today ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Gillingham. He will speak to the media at 1.50pm.

