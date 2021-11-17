'A very good football club' - Curle's praise for Town after cup defeat

Keith Curle's Oldham Athletic lost 2-1 to Ipswich Town in their FA Cup First Round Replay last night - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Oldham Athletic boss Keith Curle said his side can take positives from losing narrowly to 'good team' Ipswich Town in last night's FA Cup First Round replay.

The Latics, struggling in the depths of League Two, took the lead at Boundary Park but ultimately succumbed 2-1 to Paul Cook's side, with Conor Chaplin netting a leveller before Idris El Mizouni scored a stunner worthy of winning any game with ten minutes left.

And Curle, whose charges sit joint-bottom of the Football League with Scunthorpe, said he was pleased with their display.

He told the Oldham Times: "On reflection we played well, and there are glimpses there of what we are trying to create, what we're trying to produce.

"And we've got to take credit for that because we were playing against a good team. We created some opportunities, disappointed with the (first) goal (conceded) but I'm always disappointed with goals we concede because I know that they are stoppable.

"There are lots of positives to take and I think the supporters that were here would have enjoyed watching what we're trying to produce, that effort, commitment, willingness to get on the ball, creating opportunities.

"You don't need to be a rocket scientist to say they will be disappointed because of the result and the manner of the goals that they (Ipswich) scored, but that's football.

"We've got to think about ourselves, there are lots of positives to take from that performance.

"I though the mindset of the players was very good. We were playing against a good team, a very good football club, but we had no fear, and that's important."

Of Town's leveller, which saw Oldham stopper Jayson Leutwiler spill Joe Pigott's cross, allowing Chaplin to score into an unguarded net, Curle added: "It's those fine margins that define results.

"It's part and parcel of the game, and we've got to deal with it as a group. Every footballer will make a mistake, throughout the course of 90 minutes. You can't shy away from it, you can't be fearful of it. We're not fearful of it, we understand it.

"It's blatantly obvious the mistake that's been made but there are lots of positives to take from the game."