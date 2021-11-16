Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their Oldham FA Cup win

Idris El Mizouni celebrates scoring to put Ipswich in front in the 81st minute at Boundary Park. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town beat Oldham Athletic 2-1 to progress to the second round of the FA Cup. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

The goalkeeper’s penalty save in the first staging kept Town in the competition and he came up big for his side again, 20 minutes in, as he got down smartly to block Davis Keillor-Dunn's effort. Got something on an initial effort in the build-up to Oldham’s opener but it ultimately ended up in the net. Wasn’t hugely troubled in the second half. 6

Wes Burns

Switched to right back in this game, having started on the wing on Saturday, and was able to get forward more and more as the first half went on as he linked up with Sone Aluko. Had some good moments in the second half, without quite being able to find the final ball, before being replaced. 6

Wes Burns breaks forward at Boundary Park. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Luke Woolfenden

In for another start and was solid during the opening quarter of this match before picking up a (harsh) booking and then being beaten in the air in the build-up to Oldham’s opening. Has game got a little more difficult from there before being replaced at the break. 5

George Edmundson

Back at his former club, the former Rangers man lost a couple of balls in dangerous areas early on but was solid throughout the rest of the game, as he has been for the Blues in recent weeks. Another good showing. 7

Bailey Clements

Looked a little loose during the opening stages of the contest, struggling to cope with the pressure down Oldham’s right flank, but grew into the opening half, ending it with some good attacking work. That continued in the second. 6

Idris El Mizouni scores to put Ipswich in front in the 81st minute at Boundary Park. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Idris El Mizouni

Town’s match-winner came into the side to take on Sam Morsy’s role. The youngster, like many of his team-mates, was a little sloppy in the early stages as the Ipswich midfield struggled to get on top but did the business when it mattered, thumping home an outstanding effort to take his side through. 7

Scott Fraser

Deployed in the deeper role, as he was against Colchester a week ago, and when playing on the front foot he was able to break forward and get involved. Had some moments when he was a little overrun, though. He’s an excellent passer of the ball who looks likely to make something happen if he gets on the ball in a dangerous area. Cook tweaked things to make that happen a little more. 7

Sone Aluko

Skipper for the night, the wide-man saw plenty of the ball as he looked to battle away with Benny Couto, who was intent on tugging at the Ipswich skipper’s shirt. Was calm and controlled throughout. 6

Sone Aluko rides a challenge at Boundary Park. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Rekeem Harper

The young midfielder was played in the advanced midfield role here and struggled to get involved in Town’s attacking play before being replaced after 75 minutes. A quiet night. 4

Conor Chaplin

The attacker was beginning to grow into the game when he was handed a gift of an equaliser by home keeper Jason Leutwiler, as the stopper dropped the ball for him to calmly turn home. Was probably Town’s most dangerous player on the night. 7

Joe Pigott tries to create a first half chance at Boundary Park. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Joe Pigott

Struggled to get into the game before his cross provided Ipswich’s equaliser. He battled away willingly up front, having penalty appeals waved away, before looking a little unhappy as he was replaced late on. 5

Cameron Burgess (for Woolfenden, 46)

On for the second half and, while having a few moments where he looked like he could be turned, dug out a number of important balls. 6

Kane Vincent-Young (for Burns, 75)

The full-back played the final 15 minutes and had a few good moments in the final third. 6

Kyle Edwards (for Harper, 75)

On to try and unpick the lock and, while picking up the ball in decent positions, wasn’t able to run at his man on too many occasions. 6

Kayden Jackson (for Pigott, 84)

On to help see this game out. n/a



