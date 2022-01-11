News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Young Town striker on trial with Birmingham

Published: 12:46 PM January 11, 2022
Ipswich Town youngster Colin Oppong is on trial at Birmingham City. 

The 19-year-old, who is thought to be out-of-contract with Town at the end of this month, played the first hour for Birmingham’s Under 23s last night as they drew 1-1 with Burnley. 

Oppong, signed from Cliftonville in 2019, has never made a first-team appearance for Ipswich and has played his football with Town’s Under 18s and Under 23s. 

During the Northern Irishman's time at Portman Road he’s also had loan spells at Bury Town and Lowestoft in non-league. 

He’s also had trials with Colchester and Dartford in recent months, at a time when it appears his spell with Ipswich is coming to an end. 

