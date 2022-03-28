Video
'They are so difficult to play against... I don't want them in the top six!' - Oxford boss Robinson heaps praise on Ipswich
Oxford United manager Karl Robinson hopes 'fantastic' Ipswich Town do not finish in League One's top-six this season.
The Blues have won 10 in 17 since former Manchester United assistant boss Kieran McKenna took charge last December, keeping 12 clean sheets along the way.
Saturday's impressive 1-0 home win against high-flying Plymouth keeps alive slim hopes of securing a play-off place. A five-point gap to sixth, plus games in hand above and below, means a near flawless six-game finish to the campaign is going to be required though.
Working as a pundit on Quest TV on Saturday night, Robinson - whose side sit fifth, five points ahead of Town with a game in hand - was full of praise for Ipswich when analysing their dominant win against the Pilgrims.
"It's quite simplistic (the way they play)," said the Oxford boss, whose side snatched a 1-1 home draw against Town nine days go courtesy of an unlikely 95th minute set-piece goal.
"They have a little pivot with the striker, then the two narrow strikers come underneath and are quite difficult to pick up. Wes Burns is playing so narrow and so high. The right-sider of the back three (Janoi Donacien) is almost playing as a wing-back. The striker then drops underneath. It's so difficult to find any sort of way to stop it because if you try and go up against it they'll hurt you and if try and drop off then they have players who can play.
"We found it really difficult, especially the second half, against Ipswich last week. They ran all over over us.
"Kieran has done a fantastic job since he's gone in there."
On flying Welshman Wes Burns, who was electric at the Kassam Stadium, Robinson said: "He gets himself in so many one-v-one situations out wide, but he's also bright enough to roll in off the sides and that creates problems in between the centre-backs ad the full-backs. He's a really difficult one to play against. We had no answer to him for 45 minutes.
"They are a fantastic team and for me, personally, I don't want them to finish in the top six! Because they are in great form and are a very difficult team to play against."