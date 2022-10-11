Match Report
Tractor Girls make it five unbeaten with draw at table-toppers
Kieren Standley
- Credit: Ross Halls
Ipswich Town Women extended their unbeaten run to five games following a 1-1 draw with league leaders Oxford United at Court Place Farm.
Lacy Liggett opened the scoring for the hosts after 17 minutes with a neat finish from just inside the area, before Anna Grey levelled for Town 11 minutes later.
Oxford came flying out of the blocks and put Town under immediate pressure, with Leah Burridge hacking her shot over inside the opening three minutes.
The U's took advantage of their bright spell and got themselves ahead soon after as Carly Johns threaded the ball through to Liggett, who found the far corner with a composed finish.
Town took some time to respond but did find an equaliser against the run of play as Abbie Lafayette slipped Grey into the area, and the Town winger squeezed her low shot past Rose Kite with the help of a deflection.
The goal kicked the Tractor Girls into life and Joe Sheehan's side could have gone ahead in the latter stages of the half, but Sarah Brasero-Carreira curled her effort over the bar following a cutback from Grey.
Liggett also went close for the hosts, as she stabbed her effort wide of the mark after the ball had fallen to her inside the area.
The second-half was much more evenly matched, with Town carrying much more of a threat going forward. Grey in particular was looking a huge danger and causing Naomi Cole no end of problems with her pace.
Oxford were still looking dangerous and went reasonably close to retaking the lead as Liggett headed over from Lauren Haynes' cross.
Minutes later, Town were presented with a great opportunity to take the lead as Natasha Thomas caught Riva Casley in possession but after bearing down on goal, the ball slightly ran away from her, and Kite smothered at her feet as the Town forward attempted to round her.
Both sides continued to push for a winner, but it soon became evident that a draw would be the likely outcome.
Oxford remain top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division following a third successive draw, with Town moving up to fourth.
The Tractor Girls return to action on Sunday, October 23 at home to MK Dons at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe.
Town: Quantrill, Boswell (Wearing), Smith, Lafayette, Hughes, Horwood (c), King (Evans), Grey (Way), Brasero-Carreira, Biggs, Thomas
Unused: Meollo, Mitchell