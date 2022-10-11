Tractor Girls make it five unbeaten with draw at table-toppers

Match Report

The ball nestles in the back of the net for Ipswich Town at Oxford United as scorer Anna Grey, in the background, wheels away to celebrate - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town Women extended their unbeaten run to five games following a 1-1 draw with league leaders Oxford United at Court Place Farm.

Lacy Liggett opened the scoring for the hosts after 17 minutes with a neat finish from just inside the area, before Anna Grey levelled for Town 11 minutes later.

Oxford came flying out of the blocks and put Town under immediate pressure, with Leah Burridge hacking her shot over inside the opening three minutes.

Anna Grey scores the equaliser for Ipswich Town Women at Oxford United - Credit: Ross Halls

The U's took advantage of their bright spell and got themselves ahead soon after as Carly Johns threaded the ball through to Liggett, who found the far corner with a composed finish.

Town took some time to respond but did find an equaliser against the run of play as Abbie Lafayette slipped Grey into the area, and the Town winger squeezed her low shot past Rose Kite with the help of a deflection.

The goal kicked the Tractor Girls into life and Joe Sheehan's side could have gone ahead in the latter stages of the half, but Sarah Brasero-Carreira curled her effort over the bar following a cutback from Grey.

Liggett also went close for the hosts, as she stabbed her effort wide of the mark after the ball had fallen to her inside the area.

Anna Grey celebrates her strike with Summer Hughes - Credit: Ross Halls

The second-half was much more evenly matched, with Town carrying much more of a threat going forward. Grey in particular was looking a huge danger and causing Naomi Cole no end of problems with her pace.

Oxford were still looking dangerous and went reasonably close to retaking the lead as Liggett headed over from Lauren Haynes' cross.

Minutes later, Town were presented with a great opportunity to take the lead as Natasha Thomas caught Riva Casley in possession but after bearing down on goal, the ball slightly ran away from her, and Kite smothered at her feet as the Town forward attempted to round her.

Ipswich Town's Natasha Thomas on the ball at Oxford - Credit: Ross Halls

Both sides continued to push for a winner, but it soon became evident that a draw would be the likely outcome.

Oxford remain top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division following a third successive draw, with Town moving up to fourth.

The Tractor Girls return to action on Sunday, October 23 at home to MK Dons at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe.

Ipswich Town skipper Bonnie Horwood on the ball at Oxford United - Credit: Ross Halls

Town: Quantrill, Boswell (Wearing), Smith, Lafayette, Hughes, Horwood (c), King (Evans), Grey (Way), Brasero-Carreira, Biggs, Thomas

Unused: Meollo, Mitchell