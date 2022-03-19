News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Town head to the Kassam to face Robinson's U's

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM March 19, 2022
Ipswich Town take on Oxford United this afternoon

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Oxford United this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

The Blues need three points against the side sitting fourth in the League One table, if they are to keep up the fight for a play-off place.

Oxford are the division's top scorers this season while Ipswich have the meanest defence in the entire EFL, since Kieran McKenna took charge.

It should be a fascinating game.

You can follow it live with us right here.

