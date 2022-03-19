How the Ipswich Town players performed in heartbreaking Oxford draw

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Oxford United this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Was called into action early, saving well from Gavin Whyte, before making a simpler stop to deny the Oxford attacker a few minutes later, and then another to keep out Matty Taylor before the break. Barely had anything to do after the interval before having to pick the ball out of the net in the final seconds. Kicked well in windy conditions. 8

Janoi Donacien

The stand-in skipper cleared up a couple of dangerous moments inside the first 20 minutes and looked calm and composed throughout the course of the 90, as the Town defence dealt with what Oxford threw at them until the very last minute. He deserves a portion of the credit for Wes Burns’ excellent display as he allowed the Welshman the freedom to attack, while also getting forward himself. 8

Janoi Donacien is gutted at the end of the match after the late equaliser for the home team at Oxford. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Luke Woolfenden

Woolfenden was making his 100th Town appearance this afternoon and, like the rest of the backline, performed well throughout this game as he swept up numerous dangerous moments and also made vital interventions. 8

Cameron Burgess

Burgess played well for Ipswich in this game, winning balls in the air throughout and keeping the Oxford attackers at bay. Unfortunately, though, it was the former Accrington man who lost his man at the death as Luke McNally beat him to head home. Showed his disappointment as he lay on the turf as Oxford celebrated. 7

Wes Burns

In the wars early, hitting the deck three times, but also looked the most likely player to make something happen throughout, testing the Oxford defence time and again as he cut inside from the right. The theme continued in the second period, with his cut-back for the opener perfect for Celina to meet and convert. An excellent performance from a player who has made a big impression in his debut Town season. 9

Wes Burns is consoled by Cameron Brannagan after the final whistle at Oxford. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Dominic Thompson

Thompson’s afternoon started with a few lapses in concentration, most-notably one where he touched the ball out of play for a corner instead of simply letting it roll for a goal kick, but he improved as the game went on. Defended well and helped Celina find space. 7

Tyreeq Bakinson

The Bristol City loanee started alongside Tom Carroll and finished the game alongside Morsy, with the midfielder freed up to show his quality much more once the skipper was on the pitch. Limited his errors today and contributed throughout. 7

Tom Carroll

In for the start of this game as Sam Morsy began on the bench and saw plenty of the ball alongside Bakinson, working it around the pitch. But he wasn’t able to stamp influence on a midfield battle which Oxford had the better of, before he was replaced. 6

Conor Chaplin

Chaplin’s second half was a level up from his display in the first. He contributed throughout but, after the break, was able to find space on many more occasions and played a sublime ball with the outside of his boot to create the Ipswich goal. 7

Bersant Celina celebrates scoring for Ipswich at Oxford. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Bersant Celina

Less than 48 hours after declaring his desire to be at Ipswich next season, Celina looked as though he had secured three vital points with a good finish to cap off a superb Town move on 70 minutes. It sent the away fans wild. He’s the perfect showman for those situations. Looked a threat throughout the second period as he probed away at the Oxford backline. He’s been in great form of late. 8

Joe Pigott

Given the start up front in the wake of Jackson’s injury and had some ups and downs before being replaced. When he was good, he was able to come deep and link play, which was effective on a few occasions. But he lost the ball too many times as play broke down. Was presented with a great opportunity at the start of the second period, when Burns cut the ball back for him, but he couldn’t control the ball. Within a couple of minutes he was replaced as Bonne entered the game. 5

Joe Pigott is fouled again during the first half at Oxford. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Sam Morsy (for Carroll, 51)

The skipper wasn’t deemed fit enough to start the game but was soon called upon once the second half started, bringing a new dimension to the Town midfield and freeing up Bakinson a little more. Brought bite and drive. It’s no coincidence Town’s performance improved once the captain was on the pitch. 8

Macauley Bonne (for Pigott, 51)

On near the start of the second period as Ipswich took their game up a level and put himself about well, with Bonne’s presence meaning the Blues were able to play higher up the pitch than they had in the first half. 7

Sone Aluko (for Celina, 85)

Came on to try and help Town see the game out, which it looked as though they had managed to do. n/a