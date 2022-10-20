'It was emotional... I never deserved that much' - Pablo on his Town return

Exclusive

Pablo Couñago was overwhelmed by the love and support he was shown by all at Ipswich Town during an emotional return to the club last weekend.

The Spaniard, who played nearly 250 games for the Blues during two spells with the club, was back at Portman Road for the first time in more than a decade during a three-day visit around Saturday’s clash with Lincoln.

He visited the Blues’ Playford Road training ground with former team-mate Matt Holland on Thursday, where he met current boss Kieran McKenna and watched training, before attending the game against the Imps with wife Lara and sons Iago and André.

Pablo Counago was introduced to the Portman Road crowd at half-time - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The 43-year-old was signing autographs in the fanzone for the best part of two hours prior to kick-off before being introduced to fans on the Portman Road pitch at half-time, while also speaking at an event for the Kevin Beattie Foundation later in the evening.

It was an emotional weekend which surpassed all of Couñago’s expectations.

“When you are still playing it’s difficult to get back to the places where you have played before, but once I had finished four years ago I always thought Ipswich was one of the places I wanted to go back to,” he said.

“My family were always asking because my oldest son was born there and my wife always had some great memories from Ipswich.

Pablo Counago has two spells with Ipswich during his career - Credit: Archant

“It was something we always had in the mind but never tried to plan. We were close to doing it before Covid but that stopped our plans, but we are so happy we were able to come over now.

“It was so good to see so many people and the welcome was so warm from everyone at the club and from the fans. They treated me like I was still playing there and it didn’t feel like it had been 11 years since my last time there.

“It was a lot more than I was expecting. I was there for three days but I never imagined I would be so busy. It was busy in a good way, though and I felt like I needed a week or two to do everything I was planning to do.

“It was really emotional. You expect something but not that much. It was a few days where people made me feel so special. I never deserved that much so thank you to everyone. I’m so glad I was able to come with my kids because I have told them so many things about Ipswich and how the club was.

Counago watched the Lincoln game from the directors box - Credit: Ross Halls

“It was really exciting and emotional to be there with them and help them understand a bit more about what I was telling them about the club. They can feel it themselves, now, not just what I told them because they were involved at the training ground and at the stadium and saw it for themselves.

“To hear the fans sing my song again was an amazing feeling, really emotional.

“I can only say a big thank you to all the fans who made that possible because it made me feel so proud of being part of the club for more than seven years.

“I still feel like I never left and I’m still there. The best feeling, when you finish football, is to still feel the support from your old clubs and that people support and remember you with so much love.

"It was an amazing experience.”

As well as former skipper Holland, Couñago caught up with a host of familiar faces during his trip down memory lane, which he hopes he will be able to repeat in the near future.

He said: “It’s always special to see old friends and people with you were working with, so it was great to see Matt and John (McGreal) again but also people like Steve McCall and Bryan Klug.

“Hopefully it won’t be that long before I come back again because 11 years is too long before coming to a place you are made to feel so welcome and so happy.

“I want to come back sooner rather than later because it’s so great to be with the fans and Ipswich Town is a very special club for me.

“It was special when I was a player and it still felt that way for me now I have been back. There is only one club in England for me and that is for sure Ipswich.

Counago's first spell as an Ipswich player really took off in the season following relegation from the Premier League

“I am proud every day that I played for Ipswich and they did so much for me, from the moment I arrived when I was a young man even to now when I am retired from football. To still have so much love and support is amazing for me.”

The one disappointment of the Spaniard’s weekend was the result, as the Blues lost 1-0 to the Imps despite dominating possession and having more than 30 shots on goal.

“It was the perfect weekend for me apart from the result, which was a shame,” he said.

“But Ipswich showed in the second half what they can do. They had a poor first half but the second was 10-times better because they created a lot more chances.

“It was a disappointing result but it was only one game and they are still there. They will be fighting for promotion for the rest of the season for sure because they have a really good squad. When you are fighting for promotion you for sure need a big, good squad, which Ipswich have with 18 or 20 players who could start in most teams in the division.

Pablo Counago pictured on his return to Portman Road - Credit: Ross Halls

“They have the right manager now who knows how to deal with this. It won’t be easy and it will be a fight all season but they are for sure one of the favourites to win automatic promotion.”

Couñago hung up his boots four years ago after a globe-trotting career - which included stops in Finland, Vietnam and Hong Kong after his Ipswich exit - came to an end with Choco, a semi-professional team in his home region of Galicia in 2018.

He’s been coaching with the club since, with the former Blue admitting he would one day love to return to Portman Road to work.

“I finished playing four years ago and I did my coaching stuff, my UEFA B badges and have been working and coaching here in Spain,” he said.

“I’ve been working with young players and with strikers here, helping the players develop, which I am really enjoying.

Counago celebrates scoring during his second spell at Ipswich Town

“I want to still be in football because it’s what I love, so hopefully one day I can come back again to England and to Ipswich to work in some way. I have been working to get more knowledge and experience in Spain because when you are playing is very different to coaching or scouting.

“I have wanted to study and learn how to coach and develop other players because it’s very different to doing it for yourself when you are playing, and I would love to be involved one day.

“Ipswich is a special club and I am so proud to be part of it.”

Pablo Counago has several hot scoring streaks during his two spells at Ipswich Town. - Credit: Archant

FIVE MEMORABLE COUÑAGO GOALS

V Leicester City (H), August 18, 2002

Couñago’s first Ipswich goal was a long time coming, after going the entirety of his first season at the club without finding the net.

But after he scored in the 6-1 demolition of Leicester in the first home game of the 2002-03 season, the floodgates were open.

With the Blues already 4-1 up, Jermaine Wright prodded the ball through and Couñago did the rest, as he finished into the roof of the net with the outside of his boot. He scored again before the end of the game.

V Norwich (H), September 15, 2002

Is there anything better than a stoppage time goal to deny Norwich victory?

It didn’t look it was going to come, though, after Darren Bent hit the post with a last-minute penalty, won by Couñago after his cross was handled by Canaries defender Adam Drury.

The ball came out to Darren Ambrose, who saw his shot well-saved by Robert Green on the line, but Couñago pounced to ram home an effort to send the Portman Road crowd wild.

V Portsmouth (H), April 18, 2003

With the Blues chasing hard for the play-offs, champion-elect Portsmouth arrived at Portman Road on what was a day of celebration for Harry Redknapp’s Portsmouth.

The Blues were in no mood for a party, though, and were 3-0 up before half-time thanks to goals from Martijn Reuser, Tommy Miller and Couñago.

The Spaniard’s effort showcased all his ability, as he rolled and twisted past Arjan de Zeeuw in trademark style before rifling a shot past Shaka Hislop and into the roof of the net.

V Charlton (A), December 8, 2007

Sadly, this audacious effort did not contribute to an Ipswich victory, as the Blues went down 3-1 away at Charlton.

A brace from former Blue Ambrose and a strike from Chris Iwelumo meant this game was already beyond Ipswich, when Couñago collected Alan Lee’s ball into the box and let fly with an outrageous back-heel from beyond the penalty spot which nestled in the bottom corner.

The effort was voted as the club’s goal of the season.

V Coventry, January 16, 2010

This dramatic late winner is perhaps the pick of the lot from Couñago’s two spells with Ipswich, both for the quality of the finish and its perfect timing.

The Blues were on course for a home victory over Coventry, when Richard Wood headed home deep into added time to level at 2-2. That’s where Couñago stepped in.

Straight from kick-off, six minutes into added time and with the full-time whistle about to blow, Ipswich launched an attack which saw Connor Wickham find Counago in space, with the Spaniard doing the rest as he lifted a sublime effort into the net.