How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 Plymouth loss

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 to Plymouth Argyle this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

A fairly busy afternoon for the Ipswich keeper, who needed to stand up to pressure in the first half, ultimately making comfortable saves in dangerous situations, but being beaten twice from outside the box in the second. Commanded his box well and was quick off his line when he needed to be, notably to get down at the feet of Matt Butcher as he broke into the box. Came so close to the most unlikely of equalisers, deep into stoppage time, as he headed against the bar after going up for a corner. 8

Janoi Donacien

A solid display from Donacien which, with Kayden Jackson ahead of him rather than Wes Burns, meant he wasn’t able to get forward on too many occasions in this game. Headed clear from a corner, only for Morgan Whittaker to score once latching on to it, while also having a shot of his own blocked by Nigel Lonwijk. 7

Luke Woolfenden with an early chance at Home Park. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Luke Woolfenden

The defender had an early shot saved and was part of an Ipswich defence which was pulled around by some clever Plymouth movement, but ultimately stood firm. The academy product swept up some dangerous situations and showed good mobility. 7

George Edmundson

An otherwise good performance from the centre-half was blotted by a loose pass which allowed Plymouth to score their second. Prior to that he had read the game well and made some vital interceptions against good opposition. 6

Leif Davis

A solid afternoon’s work for the left-back, who defended well and looked adventurous when looking to get forward and attack. Had a few dangerous moments and, by his own admission, could have had a couple of assists if he had made different decisions in the final third. 8

Sam Morsy

Grew into the game as it went on and began to get on top of the home midfield. Was booked for a foul on Adam Randell, which saw the Ipswich skipper’s studs catch the Plymouth man’s thigh and could potentially have been punished more severely, before beginning the second half like a train. His efforts included a won challenge which rolled through for Ladapo's goal before the break. Tried to rally his troops at 2-1 down but there was no way back. 7

Sam Morsy gets a shot away from the edge of the area at Home Park. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Lee Evans

The midfielder didn’t see as much of the ball as we’ve become used to him doing of late, while also not being as dominant in the tackle. Played some clever passes but some loose ones, too, while perhaps being fortunate not to have picked up two yellow cards this afternoon. 6

Kayden Jackson

Given the nod on the right flank and worked hard throughout, having a few dangerous moments when he was able to wriggle free and cross. The final deliveries, though, couldn’t pick out an Ipswich man. Finished the game as the central striker. Plymouth were able to work in a few gaps between the striker and defender Donacien, during his time on the right side. 6

Conor Chaplin

The No.10 was the most effective of the Ipswich attacking players in this game, without have too many real sights of goal himself. Showed neat touches, clever movement and urgency. Hit the deck in lead up to Plymouth’s second goal and wanted a foul after a collision with Dan Scarr, but the referee said no. 7

Conor Chaplin threads a pass at Home Park. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Marcus Harness

Some decent touches and plenty of effort, but the attacker couldn’t quite made himself a central figure in this contest and lost the ball on multiple occasions. Had a big chance but shot wide just before the hour, with what was his final touch before being replaced. That turned out to be a crucial moment. 5

Freddie Ladapo

Back at his old stomping ground and had a few efforts snuffed out before scoring his first league goal in an Ipswich shirt, at the 10th attempt, as he lifted the ball past Scarr and into Michael Cooper’s net. Worked hard for the team and provided a good focal point before being replaced, at which point that was lost. 7

Freddie Ladapo celebrates scoring his first league goal at Home Park. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Tyreece John-Jules (for Harness, 59)

Was involved on plenty of occasions after coming on, showing invention and having a couple of efforts on goal turned away. 7

Kane Vincent-Young (Ladapo, 59)

Came into the game on the right side and finished It on the left, offering something to the team during his time on the field. 6

Kyle Edwards (for Davis, 80)

Given 10 minutes here and managed to create one good chance for himself, stepping inside and getting off a low shot which was saved by the goalkeeper. n/a

Gassan Ahadme (for Chaplin, 80)

On to try and inject some life into the Ipswich team but an injury, just a couple of minutes after coming on, made things difficult for him. n/a