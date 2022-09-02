New signing Camara: What I'll bring to Blues

Interview

New Ipswich Town signing Panutche Camara has vowed to bring goals, assists and energy to the club.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues from Plymouth on a two-year deal for a fee in the region of £500,000 on deadline day, with Town holding the option to extend his stay by a further year.

Camara has not played for Plymouth this season due to a groin injury but, when fit, can operate as a holding midfielder, a box-to-box player and also as a No.10.

The midfielder had been made available for transfer by Argyle after he rejected fresh terms at the end of last season, with Camara in the final 12 months of his contract at Home Park.

Now in his new Suffolk home, Camara - who will wear the number 28 shirt - said he was delighted to join a club the size of Ipswich.

"I think it's a good opportunity to play at this great club, with a great history," he enthused.

"I don't know too much about the club, but I know they played in the Premier League and Championship before this, and I'm so happy to join.

"I'm so happy to have Portman Road as my home - to get to start, play, meet the fans and everyone involved in the club. I'm going to enjoy it."

Ipswich Town's ninth summer signing Panutche Camara, pictured with CEO Mark Ashton - Credit: Pagepix

Like many of Town's nine summer signings, Camara revealed that boss Kieran McKenna had played a key role in bringing him to Portman Road.

"My conversations with the manager have been good," he explained. "Everything's happened quickly, but it's been great to speak to the manager and I appreciate him wanting me to join the club.

"I think the style of play will suit me here. He said some good things about me and he knows what I can bring to the team, and that's why he wanted me to come."

Plymouth Argyle put Panutche Camara on the transfer list after contract talks hit deadlock. - Credit: PA

What Camara can bring to the Blues, on the basis of his time at Plymouth, is relentless energy, non-stop running and the ability to both create and break up play.

Many talked about him as one of the best midfielders in the third tier last term, making Town's capture from a promotion rival all the sweeter.

Town will be the Guinea-Bissau international's fourth club in English football, having played for Dulwich Hamlet, Crawley and Plymouth.

And he said that he intends to show that he can be a difference maker in Suffolk.

He explained: "I've enjoyed my time in England, but I want to make a difference here, score more goals, give more assists, give my energy to the club.

"Fans can expect to see enthusiasm, hard work and everything else - I will give 100% for the club."

Talking about signing Camara, McKenna said: "Pan has obviously been a high performer in the league over the last couple of seasons.

Panutche Camara drives into space for Plymouth Argyle. - Credit: PA

"He's a player that really stood out for us last season when we were watching Plymouth. Obviously he didn't play against us in the game, because he was away on international duty, but he was absolutely standout when we were watching their games in the build-up to that match and has very much been on the radar since.

"We felt like we needed that extra attacking midfield option who can fulfil a couple of different roles.

"Panutche is very capable to play as either an attacking eight or as a No.10/attacking midfielder/inside forward off of either side.

"I think his position at Plymouth is more akin to a right-sided 10, almost, but we think he's got the potential to really develop as a box-to-box number eight from a deeper position."

Camara won't be involved at Accrington, given his injury, with McKenna saying Town will 'have to be patient' with their new midfielder.



