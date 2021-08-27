Cook reveals 'one or two' of Town's injured players could return for Dons clash

Published: 10:40 AM August 27, 2021 Updated: 10:49 AM August 27, 2021

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has revealed ‘one or two’ of the Blues’ injured players could be back in the squad for this weekend’s clash with AFC Wimbledon.

Cook has had to do without a number of his players during the early weeks of the season, with the likes of George Edmundson, Conor Chaplin, James Norwood, Sone Aluko and Toto Nsiala all on the sidelines.

But the Town boss confirmed all of those players are close to returns, with a couple likely to be involved in the matchday 18.

“There are no long-term problems and they’re all injuries which could see our players return very, very, very quickly,” Cook said.

Sone Aluko has been injured since making his Ipswich Town debut against Newport - Credit: ITFC

“Possibly one or two could be back tomorrow.

“Our injuries to the Chaplins, Edmundsons, Alukos and Nsialas are all starting to clear up now and they’re at the latter stages of their rehab which is great for us and great for our support.

Asked specifically whether Edmundson will be fit to make his Ipswich debut, having now returned to training following hamstring trouble, Cook replied: “I’m not going to debate every player. The squad has trained well this week with lads who are fit and available to play and we pick the team from those lads.

“We have a strong squad and, after watching Wimbledon play on Tuesday night (at Northampton in the Carabao Cup) I haven’t got a clue what their team is going to be.

“You have to prepare for that and we’ll prepare for the game as well as we can.”

Jon Nolan has yet to training fully with the Ipswich squad since Cook’s arrival in March, picking up a knee injury on the day the incoming boss was appointed and then a calf issue in pre-season.

But he too is getting close to a playing return.

“Jon’s been on the training ground in the last few days doing particularly well. He’s dipping in and out with the squad depending on the intensity of the sessions at the minute and, all things being equal, I think over the next few days, Jon Nolan will return to training, which will be great for everyone.”