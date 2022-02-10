News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ex-Town boss Cook returns to Chesterfield

Mark Heath

Published: 11:04 AM February 10, 2022
Updated: 4:42 PM February 10, 2022
Town manager Paul Cook shouting instructions during the FA Cup game against Barrow.

Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook is the new Chesterfield manager - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook is back in football - as manager at non-league Chesterfield.

Cook returns to the side he guided to the League Two title and into the League One play-offs in his first spell as boss between 2012 and 2015.

The Spireites are currently second in the National League.

Cook, who lasted just nine months as Town boss before being sacked in December, will be assisted by Danny Webb, who was the caretaker boss following the departure of James Rowe.

Town manager Paul Cook with his head down as he walks from the pitch.

Cook was sacked by Town in December - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Chief executive John Croot said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul back to the club. He enjoyed great success here previously and to secure someone with his impressive track record is a real coup. 

“Paul was our number one target when we began our search for a new manager and we are sure that our supporters will share our delight that he has agreed to take the role.

“Danny Webb is looking forward to working with Paul as part of the new management team.”

