'An absolutely cracking kid' - Cook sees big future as Dobra prepares for loan exit

Published: 9:29 AM August 27, 2021 Updated: 9:31 AM August 27, 2021

Paul Cook is excited for Armando Dobra’s future with Ipswich Town, with the Blues boss confirming plans to allow the young attacker to leave on loan.

Town’s wealth of attacking options means Dobra faces a real battle for regular football this season and, as reported earlier this week, Cook is open to the idea of a loan move.

There is significant interest in both Leagues One and Two, with AFC Wimbledon, Colchester United, Salford City and Leyton Orient among those keen. There are other clubs in the mix, too, meaning Town are in a strong position to pick the best landing spot for a player they rate extremely highly.

“Dobs is an absolutely cracking kid,” Cooks said. “He’s a pleasure to work with every day and he has a real desire to get better.

Armando Dobra is set for a loan move away from Ipswich Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“He trains so hard, he wants to learn and grow as a young player. If he’s not going to be coming on as sub and he’s not going to be playing, with Sone Aluko back fit etc, then the reality is for his development he will (need to) play football.

“That will see him come back to Ipswich Town in the hope his development has seen him progress towards our first team.”

As well as a loan departure for Dobra, Cook confirmed plans to send a number of the Blues’ other young players out on a temporary basis to aid their development, with the likes of Bailey Clements and Cameron Humphreys likely to be potential candidates.

“We’re going to step through all of those things one step at a time,” Cook said.

“The most important thing is to protect ourselves and have an eye on every player’s future development because there is no better way of develop than playing football. That’s something we want to do.

“Sometimes the young lads today are in a hurry to get out on loan and do stuff but these lads have been training with the first-team all summer and we’ve learnt so much about them. Numerous players, not just someone like Corrie Ndaba (new deal and loaned to Salford).

“Now, touch wood as the injuries clear up for us, the reality is we might let one or two go out on loan over the next few days.”