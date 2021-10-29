Cook delighted to serve up 'perfect weekend' for 'good guy' Johnson's visit

Published: 9:42 AM October 29, 2021 Updated: 9:46 AM October 29, 2021

Paul Cook with Brett Johnson and Mark Ashton after the 2-1 victory at Portman Road - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Paul Cook was delighted his side were able to serve up a ‘perfect weekend’ to mark co-owner Brett Johnson’s first visit to Portman Road.

Johnson was in the stands for the Blues’ last-gasp victory over Fleetwood last Saturday, having met Cook and his players for the first time during a visit to their Playford Road training ground the previous day.

Bersant Celina’s stoppage-time winner raised the roof off of Portman Road, with Cook delighted to have met Town’s co-owner and that his side were able to produce a special victory.

“What a good guy, what a good fella,” Cook said of Johnson.

“He’s so passionate about the team and the club and what we’re trying to do and achieve here.

“He embraced the game on the Saturday and then to carry that message back to the States for all of the other owners is absolutely amazing.

“It was a perfect weekend so hopefully there’s plenty more of them. I hope he enjoyed the experience, not just the match day feel but also the preparation, the club itself, the town and the community.

“The atmosphere at the end of the game when we had won was very, very special.”

Reflecting further on the Fleetwood game, Cook said: “For me as a manager I just keep going.

“Our second-half performance last week warranted a win, that’s the brutal truth. We had enough moments in the second half.

“In the first half it was a competitive game but, what we’ll say about that is we were flat but that doesn’t really respect the fact Fleetwood were good.

“Second half we got control of the game and got into good situations. You have to put your chances away.

“For us it’s about work, repetition and belief that those big moments will present themselves again and then knowing what to do when they come around.”

Cook continued: “The brutal facts are we do seem to score enough goals but we do also concede some.

“If you look at the Fleetwood and Cambridge games, we weren’t really under pressure for long spells.

“Maybe concentration and decision making plays a big part. We’ll keep working away.”