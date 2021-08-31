News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

'If we are finished now, we'll be delighted' - Cook on deadline day

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 3:25 PM August 31, 2021   
Bersant Celina Ipswich Town

Bersant Celina signed on loan for Ipswich Town this morning - the 18th new addition of this transfer window - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook says he's delighted with the new-look squad he and CEO Mark Ashton have built as the hours tick down towards the summer transfer window slamming shut.

The Blues made exciting attacker Bersant Celina the 18th new addition of a summer like no other this morning, and are still chasing a midfielder as the 11pm deadline gets nearer, with Middlesbrough's Sam Morsy their top target.

But, whether that happens or not, Cook is happy with the remarkable turnover of playing staff he's overseen in this window - 22 players leaving as well as those 18 new faces.

Town manager Paul Cook.

Paul Cook says he's happy with Town's transfer business this summer - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

"We feel that the recruitment of players over the summer has been of a very high standard," Cook told the Town website. 

"We want competition for places all over the pitch. We feel it is so important for a competitive squad.

"The transfer window closes tonight and if we are finished now, we’ll be delighted with what we’ve got.

"When the window shuts, that’ll be us done and we can concentrate on getting the team to function as a football team. At the minute, we’re just in the early stages of forming that.

"This couple of weeks is going to be a really good time for us to get the injured players back and get a couple of weeks of strong training in."

Most Read

  1. 1 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
  2. 2 The ins and outs still expected on transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town
  3. 3 Deadline Day Live: Celina arrives but Town still in the market
  1. 4 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
  2. 5 New £1.5m seaside restaurant aims for winter opening
  3. 6 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
  4. 7 Fuller Flavour: The hole Town still have to fill before window shuts
  5. 8 Celina back in blue as Town complete loan deal for top summer transfer target
  6. 9 Town closing in on Celina loan deal
  7. 10 Watch: What Walton will bring, plus latest on Celina move and more

The Blues, who have just three points from their opening five League One games, now have a weekend off before returning to action at Portman Road against Bolton a week on Saturday.

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14

Several cars spotted driving wrong way on A14

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened at the corner of Barrack Street and Challenge Way

Man arrested as teenage girl fights for her life after collision

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Middlesbrough's Sam Morsy (left) and Bristol City's Adrian Mariappa battle for the ball during the S

Exclusive

Town battle to sign Walton and make ambitious Morsy enquiry

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Cameron Burgess pictured after Wimbledon had equalised in stoppage time.

Ipswich Town vs AFC Wimbledon | Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw against...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon