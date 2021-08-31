'If we are finished now, we'll be delighted' - Cook on deadline day

Video

Published: 3:25 PM August 31, 2021

Bersant Celina signed on loan for Ipswich Town this morning - the 18th new addition of this transfer window - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook says he's delighted with the new-look squad he and CEO Mark Ashton have built as the hours tick down towards the summer transfer window slamming shut.

The Blues made exciting attacker Bersant Celina the 18th new addition of a summer like no other this morning, and are still chasing a midfielder as the 11pm deadline gets nearer, with Middlesbrough's Sam Morsy their top target.

But, whether that happens or not, Cook is happy with the remarkable turnover of playing staff he's overseen in this window - 22 players leaving as well as those 18 new faces.

Paul Cook says he's happy with Town's transfer business this summer - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

"We feel that the recruitment of players over the summer has been of a very high standard," Cook told the Town website.

"We want competition for places all over the pitch. We feel it is so important for a competitive squad.

"The transfer window closes tonight and if we are finished now, we’ll be delighted with what we’ve got.

"When the window shuts, that’ll be us done and we can concentrate on getting the team to function as a football team. At the minute, we’re just in the early stages of forming that.

"This couple of weeks is going to be a really good time for us to get the injured players back and get a couple of weeks of strong training in."

The Blues, who have just three points from their opening five League One games, now have a weekend off before returning to action at Portman Road against Bolton a week on Saturday.