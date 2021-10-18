'I'd love Norwich at home in the third round' - Cook's FA Cup aim after Oldham draw

Published: 10:42 AM October 18, 2021 Updated: 10:56 AM October 18, 2021

Paul Cook wants Ipswich Town to reach round three of the FA Cup and draw Norwich City - Credit: Pagepix

Paul Cook is happy to be at home in the first round of the FA Cup but already has his sights set on a third-round clash with rivals Norwich in January.

Ipswich have been drawn at home to League Two strugglers Oldham in the opening round of the competition, with the Blues so far failing to reach round three in their two attempts since dropping into League One. They haven't progressed past the third round since 2010.

But Cook is planning on taking this year’s competition seriously, with the Town boss dreaming of a potential clash against a Canaries side currently sitting bottom of the Premier League.

“It’s a great tie and the FA Cup is special for everyone,” Cook said of the draw with Oldham.

“For me as a manager I’d love to get to the third round and I’d love us to get Norwich at home. I think that would be great for us all.

“That would give our fans the massive matchday feel we maybe haven’t had for a bit. There’s nothing like having big games at your home stadium.

“In the first round I would probably have been happy with Sunderland, Wigan or Portsmouth at home because I love big games.

“It’s a cup competition we’ll take seriously and we’ll give it our best to make it to that third round and get through the first two.”

Town were knocked out by Portsmouth in the first round of last season’s competition, while Coventry sent Paul Lambert’s side packing in 2019/20 after the Scot’s Ipswich had reached round two by beating Lincoln City in a replay.

The Blues' last trip beyond round three came in 2009/10, when Blackpool were beaten before a defeat at Southampton in round four. Nine successive third-round exits followed before relegation to League One at the end of the 2018/19 season, in a run which included four exits at the hands of lower-league opposition.

Town’s clash with Oldham is likely to be played on Saturday, November 6.