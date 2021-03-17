'It's something we have to get away from - Cook plays down impact of Norwood and Downes' absence
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
Paul Cook has insisted Ipswich Town can’t bemoan the absence of key duo Flynn Downes and James Norwood and that his side have more than enough talent to win games without them.
Both players missed Tuesday night’s 2-0 loss at Fleetwood, Downes being ruled out for between four and six weeks with a hamstring injury and Norwood suffering from back spasms prior to a court appearance on the morning of the game, ruling him out of contention at Highbury Stadium.
Downes is the Blues’ best all-round midfielder and Norwood is the most potent goal threat in a side which has struggled for goals this season, but Cook believes his side should be able to cope without the pair.
"We didn't miss them on Saturday when we won (1-0 at home to Plymouth) did we?” Cook said.
“Flynn went off and James wasn't there, but you always miss players when you lose.
"This is something that we've got to get away from. The minute you lose a game now the players that haven't played become better players. That's not right. The lads who started tonight had earned that right.
“Cole Skuse came in, who is an excellent player and has been an outstanding servant to the club. And because we have a disappointing night we can't just say people who weren't here should have been here and should have been playing.
"The team that was picked (at Fleetwood) was comfortably good enough to win the game for Ipswich Town."
Most Read
- 1 'There's so much work to be done... but we don't have time for negativity' - Cook on 2-0 loss at Fleetwood
- 2 Matchday Recap: Connolly and Garner condemn Town to defeat
- 3 How many Suffolk pupils tested positive on school return?
- 4 Suffolk nursery sold for undisclosed fee
- 5 Bomb squad called after 25lb Second World War bomb found in field
- 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-0 loss at Fleetwood
- 7 Slight increases in infection rates in some Suffolk districts
- 8 Sir Antony Gormley OBJECTS to sculptures on Suffolk beach
- 9 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 loss at Fleetwood
- 10 Roads to become 'Quiet Lanes' to encourage better use of countryside
Cook made four substitutions in each of his first two games in charge of the Blues before making use of his full five in games three or four, with the new Town boss looking to find out as much as possible about his players’ character.
"At Gillingham, no different to Fleetwood, I could have made four or five substitutions at half-time," he said.
"But within trying to get promoted I'm also trying to find out about the character of the players. That can be tough for a manager, because while you want to help them and make changes, sometimes it's only in adversity that you find out about people.
"We go through adversity one week and pleasure the next and that's not fair on the supporters. That's not fair on everyone."
Defeat at Fleetwood saw Town drop to seventh in the League One table, heading into Saturday’s clash with Portsmouth at Fratton Park.