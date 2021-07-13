'More additions to come' - Cook hails new faces and promises more to follow
- Credit: ITFC
Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook says fans 'can only be pleased' with the quality of players the Blues have brought in so far this summer - and again insisted more signings are on the way.
Town made highly-rated ex-AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott their seventh new face of this summer like no other yesterday.
Pigott, who's signed a three-year deal, joins Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne, Vaclav Hladky and Matt Penney as summer additions, with CEO Mark Ashton recently stating his desire to bring in ‘five more new signings’ this summer.
And Cook, who's overseeing a radical overhaul of the Town squad, promised fans that they'll be able to look ahead to the new League One season with 'great optimism'.
He told the club website: “We’ve had to be very patient over signings and supporters, I’m sure, have been getting a bit agitated at times but you can only be pleased with the calibre of player that we are bringing in.
“One of the consistent messages from us as a football club is; watch this space. When you’re telling people to be patient and watch this space, you have to trust the people involved.
“From my point of view, I certainly trust the way the board and Mark (Ashton) operate. We’re concentrating very much on Ipswich Town; our players, our squad, our supporters and our season.
“Hopefully, with some more additions to come, the supporters can look ahead to the season with great optimism.”
The Blues are still chasing the marquee signings of Dijon winger Bersant Celina and Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks.
Town travel to Bury Town for their second pre-season friendly tonight (7.30pm). You'll be able to follow all the action with us.
