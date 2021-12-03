'Let's see where it goes' - Cook on McGreal appointment

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook says he will 'see where it goes' with John McGreal after the latter joined the club's coaching staff this week.

Former Blues defender McGreal, who managed Colchester United from 2016 to 2020, has been appointed to 'work alongside Under-23s boss Kieron Dyer, with a particular focus on working with individual players alongside their development plans’.

“I think it’s always good when clubs have former employees in the ranks, especially from successful times," said Cook, McGreal having been part of the Town team that won promotion to the Premier League in 2000.

“John’s lived in the community for a long time, he’s a good guy, he’s been managing, he’s been coaching, he’s got good experience and he loves Ipswich Town Football Club.

“It’s very similar to Keiron Dyer – these lads who love the football club. That can only be good for the club, the young lads, the players we bring in and the club going forwards.

“So I think it’s a really strong, good appointment that we’re delighted with."

Asked if there was potential for McGreal to work with the first team, Cook replied: “When guys come in, let them get settled. We all understand how supporters will look at different situations, i.e. a defensive coach, a forward coach, a this coach, a that coach.

“John’s in the building now, let him get settled and let’s see where it goes. The clubs a growing club and we really want energy in the building.

“John’s a really good appointment."