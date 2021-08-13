Cook on Norwood, Nsiala and Edmundson injuries and Edwards' first Ipswich game

Published: 9:24 AM August 13, 2021 Updated: 9:26 AM August 13, 2021

Ipswich Town will be without both Toto Nsiala and James Norwood when they visit Burton Albion tomorrow, but boss Paul Cook wouldn’t be drawn on the fitness of defender George Edmundson.

Nsiala and Norwood were injury casualties from the Blues’ two opening games of the season, with the pair limping out of the Morecambe and Newport clashes respectively with hamstring problems.

“They won’t be available for this weekend,” Cook said of the pair.

“I want to give as much information as possible but I also have to be careful about how much I help the opposition in relation to preparing for us. I appreciate the questions, and they need to be asked, but the brutal reality sometimes is that it’s probably better if I can be a bit vague on my plans.”

A distraught Toto Nsiala heads back to the changing rooms after suffering a first half injury. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Defender Edmundson has not played since making his move from Rangers this summer, but Cook was not keen to discuss when the centre-half will be available to him.

“I think the most important thing now is to just discuss the game, if you know what I’m saying.

“From Burton’s point of view, they will be preparing for us and the last thing we want is to be telling them our team on a Friday morning.”

One man who will be involved is forward Kyle Edwards, who completed his move to the Blues earlier this week after signing a long-term deal.

“Kyle was a long-term pursuit, without a shadow of a doubt and he’s a very excited, grounded young man,” Cook said. “He’s also a very exciting footballer but one we won’t rush.

James Norwood is out with a hamstring injury - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

“I’m not a manager who wants to rush teams in necessity. We’re preparing a team which is going to put together (sensibly) and we won’t risk lads with injuries or if they’re not quite fit.

“Kyle’s in the squad tomorrow and is very much available for selection.”

On defender Hayden Coulson, who arrived along with Edwards at the start of the week, Cook said: “Hayden’s had a rough bout of Covid but has been training for two or three days now.”

Ipswich Town have signed Hayden Coulson on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough. - Credit: ITFC

Town’s preparation for the game will see them train at St George’s Park this afternoon, making use of the FA’s national football centre, which is situated just 20 minutes from the home of Burton Albion.

“It will be brilliant,” Cook said.

“I have to say our preparation off the pitch has been brilliant for every game and the performance department at the club has been good

“Every player is getting a programme and data about how to get better and, in a period of time, that will help improve performance. If you’re fit and mentally tuned in, as well as tactically, then you have a chance of being a really good footballer.”