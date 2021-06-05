News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

'Lee has got everything' - Town boss Cook 'thrilled' to sign Evans

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:00 PM June 5, 2021   
Lee Evans joins Ipswich Town

Lee Evans says Town's only aim is promotion from League One - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook says he's thrilled to be reunited with Lee Evans at Portman Road.

The Welsh international midfielder, 26, became Town's second summer signing last night, after Fleetwood attacker Wes Burns joined the star-spangled Suffolk revolution on Thursday.

And Cook, for whom Evans played a key role at Wigan, says Town fans should be excited about the latest new face in Ipswich.

Lee Evans signs for Ipswich Town

Lee Evans is Town's second signing of the summer - Credit: ITFC

“Lee has got everything a midfielder needs,” Paul told the club website.

“His energy levels are great, he covers the distances that midfielders need to in the game now. He’s good on the ball and he has the physicality.

“He’s got a terrific attitude to the game and what’s most important, he’s a great lad.

“I’m thrilled we have got him here, to sign a player of his class and calibre is fantastic for the supporters and for this football club.      

“I think the supporters should be excited about the players we have signed and about the players we are hopefully about to sign.”

Evans has signed a three-year deal at Ipswich, having rejected a new contract at Wigan. He'll officially become a Town player on July 1.

Most Read

  1. 1 Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite
  2. 2 Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing
  3. 3 Over 100 dogs reported abandoned in Suffolk since last year
  1. 4 Woman tells of pink hairspray attack on 'vile' image on pick-up
  2. 5 12 engines called to 'large' barn fire on West Suffolk farm
  3. 6 Café and shop at 400-year-old pub building goes on sale for £75k
  4. 7 'There is only one aim...to get promoted' - Town sign Welsh international Evans
  5. 8 Ipswich buffet restaurant closes due to Covid-19 restrictions
  6. 9 'All the names will go into the funnel' - Ashton explains his data-driven recruitment approach
  7. 10 'The long term goal is the Premier League' - Town sign exciting forward Burns
Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town 2021/22 home shirt

Football | Video

New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
St Johnstone's Guy Melamed has a shot on goal during the Scottish Cup Semi Final match at Hampden Pa

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Striker target released by Scottish club

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Seaside cottages and lighthouse at Southwold beach, UK. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

East Suffolk Council

Southwold beach branded 'dirtiest' in the country

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
A white police forensics tent at the scene of the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave. Picture: SARAH

Kesgrave shooting trial hears boy's hospital bed interview

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus