'Lee has got everything' - Town boss Cook 'thrilled' to sign Evans

Published: 12:00 PM June 5, 2021

Lee Evans says Town's only aim is promotion from League One - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook says he's thrilled to be reunited with Lee Evans at Portman Road.

The Welsh international midfielder, 26, became Town's second summer signing last night, after Fleetwood attacker Wes Burns joined the star-spangled Suffolk revolution on Thursday.

And Cook, for whom Evans played a key role at Wigan, says Town fans should be excited about the latest new face in Ipswich.

Lee Evans is Town's second signing of the summer - Credit: ITFC

“Lee has got everything a midfielder needs,” Paul told the club website.



“His energy levels are great, he covers the distances that midfielders need to in the game now. He’s good on the ball and he has the physicality.

“He’s got a terrific attitude to the game and what’s most important, he’s a great lad.



“I’m thrilled we have got him here, to sign a player of his class and calibre is fantastic for the supporters and for this football club.

“I think the supporters should be excited about the players we have signed and about the players we are hopefully about to sign.”

Evans has signed a three-year deal at Ipswich, having rejected a new contract at Wigan. He'll officially become a Town player on July 1.