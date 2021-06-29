News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'The signings haven't stopped' - Cook's pledge to fans as Penney makes it six new faces

Mark Heath

Published: 3:07 PM June 29, 2021    Updated: 3:09 PM June 29, 2021
Rekeem Harper (centre) alongside chief executive Mark Ashton (left) and manager Paul Cook (right). Photo: ITFC

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has praised the club's new owners for their help bringing in new faces - and promised fans that there's more on the way.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has praised the club's new owners for their help bringing in new faces - and promised fans that there's more on the way.

The Blues made left-sided specialist Matt Penney their sixth signing of the summer window this lunchtime, as the star spangled revolution continues at pace.

Already in the door with Penney are right-sided player Wes Burns, midfielder Lee Evans, box-to-box man Rekeem Harper, striker Macauley Bonne and goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

And Town still need plenty more too, with 20 departures from last season's squad - centre-backs, wingers and strikers are high on the target list, with new American ownership group Gamechanger 20 funding Cook's squad makeover.

Matt Penney has joined Ipswich Town on a two-year contract

Matt Penney has joined Ipswich Town on a two-year contract

On the latest two signings, Cook said: "I'm really pleased to have these lads with us.

"Matt has a lot of qualities that modern day full-backs need to possess. His left foot and athleticism can bring a really good balance to the team.

"Players with that appetite to get better and succeed are the players we want to sign. He has that.

"On Vaclav, I'm delighted the owners have backed us by bringing him in as well.

"The goalkeeper is such an important position on the pitch and his CV is really impressive but he's also a player that wants to continue to get better."

Ipswich Town's new co-owners Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer. Photo: Contributed

Ipswich Town's new co-owners Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer. Photo: Contributed

The Town boss added: "They (the owners) have really helped us so far this summer and the fans will be delighted to hear that the signings haven't stopped.

"Great credit to Mark Ashton (CEO) and the board because they're working so hard.

"Things are taking shape ahead of the new season which is great. We want our supporters to enjoy matchdays and enjoy being part of this club."

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Football
Ipswich News

