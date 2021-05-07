When Ipswich boss Cook will inform players of his contract decisions
- Credit: Steve Waller/Pagepix
Manager Paul Cook will inform his out-of-contract players whether they have futures at the club during individual meetings on Monday.
Alan Judge and Stephen Ward have already been let go, with plenty more departures expected given the likes of Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Toto Nsiala, James Wilson, Kayden Jackson, Freddie Sears, Teddy Bishop and Gwion Edwards are all out of contract, along with a number of young players.
Cook revealed recently he has made his decisions already but will communicate those to the players on Monday, while also meeting with those players who are under contract for next season.
“It will be easier to say who’s staying, that for sure,” Cook joked, when asked if there was an update on the futures of those out of contract after Sunday’s game with Fleetwood.
“We have to conduct ourselves as well as we can, though. We’re talking about people’s lives, their livelihoods and families with children in schools. It’s not a joking matter, it’s very serious.
“Football is a serious business now and, while I am trying to be a little tongue in cheek at times, the reality is we’re all hurting inside because we’ve not been successful and we’ve not been in the play-offs.
“That’s the hurt and that will come to the table on Monday when we speak to all the players individually, regarding what’s gone on and what’s going to go on.
“The future of the club is the most important thing. It’s a results business and managers don’t last very long. We can do all the talking in the world but we want results.
“For players, being successful at clubs is absolutely huge but players can be passing ships in the night now.
“We have to put a squad together for next year that will include some players currently here and will also include some new arrivals and will be one the town, the supporters and the new owners will be happy with,
“At the minute that’s probably a long way from where we are.”
Ipswich Town contracts
Season-long loans
McGuinness, Bennetts, Harrop, Thomas, Parrott, Matheson
2021
Chambers, Skuse*, Wilson*, Sears*, Jackson*, Huws*, Bishop*, Nsiala*, Edwards, Donacien*, Drinan, Nydam*, El Mizouni*, Morris*, Clements*, Gibbs*, Andoh*, Hughes*
2022
Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Holy, Nolan, Cornell*, Hawkins*, McGavin*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Chirewa*
2023
Vincent-Young*, Dobra*
2024
Woolfenden*, Dozzell*
*known to have a 12-month contract option