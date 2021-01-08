'Wild horses wouldn’t stop him' - Lambert will be on the touchline when Ipswich face Swindon

Published: 10:48 AM January 8, 2021

Paul Lambert will be in the dugout for Ipswich Town’s game with Swindon tomorrow after returning to training following his positive coronavirus test.

The Town boss tested positive for the disease before Christmas but ‘found it tough’ at times before returning to the club’s training ground for work earlier in the week.

There had been fears the Scot may need to stay away as he continued to feel the after effects but assistant Stuart Taylor, who undertook press duties in Lambert’s place this morning, confirmed he would lead the side when they return to action at Portman Road.

“Wild horses wouldn’t stop him so I won’t go and try,” Taylor said of Lambert.

“He’s been in from Tuesday onwards so there’s no chance he’ll miss a game. He’ll be up for it.”

As well as Lambert, eight players tested positive for the virus while general manager Lee O’Neill has spoken of his ‘scary’ experience with the virus. Academy chief Bryan Klug also tested positive.

“Lee’s been in at a distance watching training and still doing his work while we’ve had several Zoom meetings and conversations over the phone,” Taylor said.

“I think himself and the manager were more severe and hit than most by it. Lee’s starting to get stronger now and Bryan Klug had time isolating.

“The gaffer found it tough at times but once his isolation was up there was no holding him back and he was always going to come back into work and be around the lads.

“It’s great to have everybody back.”