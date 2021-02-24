News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Town boss Lambert a long shot for Celtic job after Lennon quits

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 11:30 AM February 24, 2021    Updated: 11:32 AM February 24, 2021
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert spent seven seasons at Celtic as a player. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town's Paul Lambert is a long shot to take over as the new Celtic boss after Neil Lennon resigned - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert, once said to be the front-runner for the top job at Celtic, is a long-shot outsider after Neil Lennon resigned this morning.

Lennon ended his second spell at the Scottish giants with his side 18 points behind Steven Gerrard's surging Rangers outfit.

Celtic manager, Neil Lennon, under pressure after a poor run of results.

Neil Lennon resigned as Celtic boss this morning - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Assistant boss John Kennedy will take temporary charge as the search for a new boss begins.

Eddie Howe, Steve Clarke and Frank Lampard are among the early favourites but Lambert - who spent seven highly-decorated seasons at Celtic as a player - is a long way down the list at 33/1, according to Oddschecker.

That's despite a report in December which suggested Celtic were lining him up as Lennon's replacement.

Celtic's Paul Lambert (left) and Jackie McNamara celebrate with the SPL trophy. Photo: PA

Celtic's Paul Lambert (left) and Jackie McNamara celebrate with the SPL trophy. Photo: PA - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Asked about it at the time, Lambert said: "That (the manager’s job) is not my thing. I had eight brilliant years there. One or two hard ones, but the pressure and everything that goes with that club is brilliant. 

“Lenny is a good pal and he’s done really well there."


