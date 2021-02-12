'We're in the mix to get in the play-offs... we have to make a run' - Lambert on the promotion race

Published: 10:17 AM February 12, 2021 Updated: 10:31 AM February 12, 2021

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has insisted the Blues are firmly in the promotion race with a little under half the season to go.

Town currently sit 11th in League One, having topped the table early in the campaign, four points off the final play-off place with two games in hand on Charlton in sixth.

“There’s a long, long way to go,” Lambert said, ahead of this weekend’s trip to Shrewsbury.

“We’re in the mix to get in the play-offs, that’s for sure, and if we can go and do what we’ve done against Blackpool then we’ll see what happens.

Paul Lambert at Peterborough last night. His Ipswich Town side sit in 11th spot in League One, an historic low - Credit: Pagepix Limited

“We have to get in there. We have to get as high as we possibly can. There’s just over half the season to go so we have to make a run for it.”

This weekend sees Town take on a Shrewsbury side who have recently beaten Sunderland, Peterborough and Hull, with Lambert insisting his side will be heading to Shropshire to try and win.

“We have got to try and win,” he said, when asked if he would take a draw from this game. “I don’t play professional sport to draw and my mindset is to win every game.

“That’s what you aim has to be in every game you play.

“We have games on Saturday and Tuesday and we need to try and use everybody. I trust them all to play and perform and we need to go out and try and do what we did against Blackpool.”