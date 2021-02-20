Lambert laughs off reports of 'massive crisis' meeting with Evans

Published: 6:25 PM February 20, 2021

A national report on Friday night suggested a planned meeting between Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans, revealed by the Town boss, was held on Friday, rather than next week.

Lambert was asked about it following today's 0-0 draw with Oxford.

You said yesterday Paul that you were due to speak to Marcus next week but there were national reports last night that it happened last night...

PL: “What, the massive, massive, massive, massive crisis meeting I’m having. That one?”

It wasn’t our report, it was a national report

PL: *coughs* “b******t”. I know it wasn’t, aye, you’re right.

“The big meeting I’m meant to be having? Maybe it’s coming, maybe it doesn’t happen. I don’t know. I need to speak to him.

Was there a meeting yesterday?

PL: “Maybe. Who was I in a meeting with? Did you call somebody in the club?”

No, I’m saying it was a national report.

PL: “I’m just trying to work it out. Did someone tell you from within the club?”

I was just asking if, after a national report, there was a meeting yesterday?

PL: “Oh for God’s sake. No. Is that alright?

Fair enough

----------------------

National reporter

Paul it’s been an eventful week and it feels like you’re coming out fighting?

PL: “Aye, but I’m a fighter. If you take me on I’ll fight you. Same with the team. I’ve never had anything thrown at me easy and I’m a fighter. We’ll got and fight, the same with the team and that’s a great thing.”

You’ve said there are problems at this club that are bigger than you. How do you deal with that as a manager?

PL: “Yeah but you have a chat with the owner. He’s a good guy and I have no problem with him. Me and Marcus talk and it’s not unusual for me to talk to him.

“His businesses are way above mine but we get on well. I don’t have a problem with him and he doesn’t have a problem with me.

“These meetings that people fabricate are bang out of order. There’s nothing there. Whenever he’s available (we talk). I don’t know where he is but I work with him.”

You’ve said structures here around you and above you could be better...

PL: “Aye and that will remain private. I’ve been at huge football clubs, massive European clubs. I know how structure works.

“But that’s between me and Marcus.”