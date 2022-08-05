News
Lambert open to management return after 'speaking to a few English clubs'
- Credit: PA
Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is open to the idea of getting back into management with Motherwell.
The Scot was sacked by the Blues in February 2021 after two-and-a-half years in charge, with Paul Cook taking his place at a time when the Blues were on the brink of being taken over by the club’s American investors.
Lambert is a former Motherwell player, spending three seasons at Fir Park before joining Dortmund in 1996, and has admitted he would consider taking the job recently vacated by Graham Alexander if approached.
The former Blues boss also revealed he has spoken to a number of clubs in English football about a return to management.
“I don’t think you can ever rule anything out,” he told The Herald.
“There have been jobs I have looked at down south and felt they weren’t right for me, but I gave the people the courtesy of talking to them.
“I never ever turned anyone down flat or refused to speak to them, I’ve spoken to a few and the timing just wasn’t quite right for me to come back in. I’ve just returned from Dortmund where I was meeting the Champions League team and I’ve been moving house, so I honestly haven’t thought about it.
“But I do know that I want to get back into the game, and now I will be starting to look to see what is out there.
“I know the situation with Motherwell and what happened with Graham (Alexander), so I understand all of that.
“Maybe it’s a case of people putting two and two together and thinking that because I’m not working and have an affiliation with the club then I might look at it, but until I’m asked, I can never say whether I would say yes or no. People have to ask you."
Lambert left Ipswich after winning 37 of his 113 matches in charge.