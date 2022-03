Video

Trevor Whymark helps Paul Mariner celebrate his first Town goal for the Blues, as Ipswich beat West Bromwich Albion 7-0 in 1976 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle will be celebrating 'Paul Mariner Day' at Portman Road on Saturday.

Watch, as we take a trip through Paul's stunning career in which he achieved so much.

'We'd walk a million miles for one of your goals.. Paul Mariner', is what the fans used to sing....

