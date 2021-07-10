News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'A superstar of a footballer and a superstar of a man' - Cook pays tribute to legend Mariner

Andy Warren

Published: 10:38 PM July 10, 2021    Updated: 10:41 PM July 10, 2021
Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has paid tribute to Blues legend Paul Mariner following his death on Friday

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has paid tribute to Blues legend Paul Mariner following his death on Friday - Credit: Pagepix/PA

Ipswich Town manager has paid tribute to former Blues striker Paul Mariner, describing him as ‘a superstar of a footballer and a superstar of a man’. 

Mariner died on Friday at the age of 68, following a short battle with brain cancer. 

The former striker was a key member of Sir Bobby Robson’s Ipswich side which won the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981, scoring 135 goals in 339 games for the club. 

Town players remember Paul Mariner before the pre-season friendly at Dartford

Town players remember Paul Mariner before the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

He also won 35 England caps, representing his country at the 1980 European Championship and at the World Cup at the 1982 World Cup in Spain. 

“I’m from an era where Paul was a superstar of a footballer and a superstar of a man – an Ipswich and England legend,” Town boss Cook said. 

“It’s a really sad day but hopefully tomorrow (when England face Italy in the final of Euro 2020) there will be a lot of smiles on English faces and Paul can look down with a little smile himself.  

The Town management team remember Paul Mariner before the pre-season friendly at Dartford

The Town management team remember Paul Mariner before the pre-season friendly at Dartford - Credit: Pagepix

“We never crossed paths but everyone here, all the ex-players, speak so well about Paul. 

“It’s a sad day felt by everyone at the club.” 

The Blues wore black armbands during Saturday’s pre-season victory at Dartford, with a minute’s applause held prior to kick-off in tribute to Mariner. 

Football
Ipswich News

