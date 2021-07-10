'A superstar of a footballer and a superstar of a man' - Cook pays tribute to legend Mariner
- Credit: Pagepix/PA
Ipswich Town manager has paid tribute to former Blues striker Paul Mariner, describing him as ‘a superstar of a footballer and a superstar of a man’.
Mariner died on Friday at the age of 68, following a short battle with brain cancer.
The former striker was a key member of Sir Bobby Robson’s Ipswich side which won the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981, scoring 135 goals in 339 games for the club.
He also won 35 England caps, representing his country at the 1980 European Championship and at the World Cup at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.
“I’m from an era where Paul was a superstar of a footballer and a superstar of a man – an Ipswich and England legend,” Town boss Cook said.
“It’s a really sad day but hopefully tomorrow (when England face Italy in the final of Euro 2020) there will be a lot of smiles on English faces and Paul can look down with a little smile himself.
“We never crossed paths but everyone here, all the ex-players, speak so well about Paul.
“It’s a sad day felt by everyone at the club.”
The Blues wore black armbands during Saturday’s pre-season victory at Dartford, with a minute’s applause held prior to kick-off in tribute to Mariner.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Town open pre-season with Dartford victory
- 2 Woman in 30s fighting for her life after town centre attack
- 3 Inside Suffolk’s most exclusive underground supper club
- 4 Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner dies aged 68
- 5 Murder probe launched after man killed in Ipswich guest house attack
- 6 Police tape off major town centre street after 'incident'
- 7 Overgrown house in desirable Ipswich street up for auction for £125k
- 8 'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash
- 9 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their friendly win at Dartford
- 10 Tributes to 'amazing' father-of-three who died on wedding anniversary