Peake becomes Tractor Girls' second professional

Stuart Watson

Stuart Watson

Published: 5:14 PM July 15, 2021    Updated: 5:15 PM July 15, 2021
Paige Peake has become the second player to sign a professional contract with Ipswich Town Women this summer. Photo: ITFC

Paige Peake has become the second player to sign a professional contract with Ipswich Town's women's side this summer.


The 18-year-old centre-back pens a two-year deal with the newly-promoted National League Southern Premier side (third-tier), following on from winger Sophie Peskett.  

Set-piece specialist Peake has scored 12 goals in 25 games during two disrupted seasons with the Blues, including a superb free-kick against Norwich, and featured in the memorable FA Cup clashes against Huddersfield and Manchester City during 2019/20.

The England U19 international was part of a defence that hadn't conceded a league goal before the season was prematurely ended earlier this year.

"It feels unbelievable," she told the club website. "It's something I've dreamed of since I've started playing so it's nice to have a dream come true.

"It's very exciting, not only for me, but also for the direction the club is going in and it shows how progressive we are willing to be."

The Tractor Girls start their pre-season campaign with a friendly against Cambridge United, at St Neots, on Sunday (2pm).

