News

Penney heads to Scotland as left-back makes loan move

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 6:46 PM August 25, 2022
Updated: 6:57 PM August 25, 2022
Matt Penney pictured during the game against Millwall.

Matt Penney has joined Motherwell on loan - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Town left-back Matt Penney has joined Motherwell on loan until January. 

The 24-year-old, signed last summer following his release by Sheffield Wednesday, is firmly behind Leif Davis and Greg Leigh in the left-side pecking order and has not made an appearance for the Blues this season. 

He will now spend the first half of the season on loan at the Scottish club, who currently sit third in the Premiership table behind Celtic and Rangers. 

He could make his debut this weekend, when his new club face Kilmarnock. 

Penney joins a growing list of Ipswich players currently out on loan, with Rekeem Harper heading to Exeter, Idris El Mizouni joining Leyton Orient and Corrie Ndaba moving to Burton in recent days. 

Joe Pigott has been loaned to Town’s League One rivals, Portsmouth, Elkan Baggott is at Gillingham for the season, while youngster Tommy Hughes is in the National League with Torquay United. 

Ipswich Town loans - 2022/23

Joe Pigott - Portsmouth (season-long, no recall clause)

Elkan Baggott - Gillingham (season-long)

Idris El Mizouni - Leyton Orient (season-long)

Corrie Ndaba - Burton Albion (season-long)

Rekeem Harper - Exeter City (season-long, January recall clause)

Matt Penney - Motherwell (January)

Tommy Hughes - Torquay United (January)

Ben Morris - GAIS, Sweden (November)

Tete Yengi - VPS, Finalnd (December)

Albie Armin - Braintree Town (January)


