'We should be beating everybody' - Penney on visit of Doncaster

Published: 12:00 PM September 28, 2021

Left-back Matt Penney says this Ipswich Town squad 'should be beating everybody' in League One.

Penney is one of 19 summer signings for the Blues, many of whom have dropped down from a higher level to join an ambitious project being funded by new US-based owners.

Paul Cook's men failed to win any of their opening eight games in all competitions, but a 1-0 victory at Lincoln followed by Saturday's 1-1 home draw against Sheffield Wednesday has given hope that the Blues are beginning to click heading into tonight's League One home clash with rock-bottom Doncaster Rovers.

"In football confidence is massive," said Penney, who is back in the team for the injured Hayden Coulson.

"When you get that first win it just spreads through the team. I think you could tell that the boys felt uplifted from the Lincoln game. I think you can see that the performances are improving."

On being under pressure to beat Doncaster, who have just four points and four league goals to their name so far, Penney said: "Every game is a must-win game. With the standard of player that we've got in the dressing room we should be beating everybody. I don't think that mindset changes whoever we are playing. We go into every game wanting to win.

"We go again on Tuesday night and will hopefully get the three points."

With the Blues dropping back into the relegation zone at the weekend, Penney said: "I think at this part of the season the table is not a worry. We've had a lot of new signings and a lot of changes. Come Christmas is when we'll really start to look at the table."

On his own form, he said: "Everyone wants to play, so obviously I was disappointed (to be dropped after scoring at Cheltenham), but I worked really hard on the training pitch and have got my chance again. I'm just relishing every chance I get. Every chance I get the chance to put on the shirt I'll do my best.

"It's good having me and Hayden (Coulson) pushing each other. We both want the best for Ipswich."

And on the prospect of deadline day signing Sam Morsy making his league debut for the Blues tonight, Penney added: "Sam's a great player and a great lad. I played against him a couple of times in the Championship. I think he'd make a difference to any team he'd come into. It'll be good to have him."