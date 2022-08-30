Pert on 6-0 Trophy win, plus Chaplin and Aluko injuries

Match reaction

Ipswich Town assistant manager Martyn Pert says it's too early to assess how bad the injuries suffered by attacking duo Conor Chaplin and Sone Aluko are following tonight's 6-0 thrashing of Northampton Town in the Papa John's Trophy.

Chaplin was replaced on the bench following the warm-up, while Aluko went off in visible discomfort not long before half-time.

"Conor was more a precautionary one. He felt something in his groin, so we decided to make the adjustment on the bench and not put him at risk. We'll see how he is in the morning," said Pert.

"With Sone it's very hard to say the moment. He's not one that normally goes down. It's on the outside of his knee. Again, we'll have a look at him in the morning. I don't think it's days with that one, but we'll see."

Dominic Ball in action against Northampton. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Dominic Ball, who made his debut from the start, also finished the game limping.

"In the second minute he turned out to go to the other side of the pitch and someone caught him on the thigh and gave him a dead leg. He's just battled on through it the whole game," said Pert.

"We were talking about bringing him off with 10 minutes to go, but he wanted to get the 90 minutes into his legs. That just shows the type of character he is."

Marcus Harness (2), Greg Leigh, Cameron Burgess, George Edmundson and Freddie Ladapo scored the goals as a Town side completely changed following on from Saturday's 2-2 home draw with Barnsley cruised to victory.

Town players celebrate with Greg Leigh, after he had scored to give them a 3-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"It's always nice in these type of games to get a couple of early goals - it allowed the players to really feel themselves into the game," said Pert. "Obviously we made 11 changes tonight and you can see by a couple of results in the rest of the tournament, with Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday making changes and not getting a win, that it can go against you.

"So it was good that the lads got into the flow of it straight away and put in a good performance."

With Harness scoring twice, three days on from having a goal controversially disallowed against Barnsley, Pert said: "He had one at the weekend that was pretty fair, so it was nice for him to quickly get a couple tonight. He's in a bit of form in terms of his goals (five for the season now) and performances. He's a great lad and he's really settled in."

On striker Ladapo stepping off the bench to get his first goal for the club in stoppage-time, Pert said: "His performances have been good, but if you're a striker you want to score goals don't you? It was a good finish. It came across him and he tucked in the opposite side. I'm pleased for him."

On the Papa John's Trophy as a competition, Pert added: "These players are all fighting for places in the team. We have a good enough squad to go far in this tournament. We'll see how we go."

Freddie Ladapo celebrates his goal to to confirm Towns 6-0 demolition of Northampton. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com



