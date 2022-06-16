Ipswich don't want to sell Simpson to promotion rival, says Fry

Peterborough United's director of football, Barry Fry, says it looks unlikely his club will be signing wantaway Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson.

Simpson, unhappy at the way he was recalled from a productive loan spell at League Two club Swindon back in January, recently handed in a transfer request.

The Blues subsequently took up their option to extend his expiring contract by 12 months and are now waiting to see if anyone makes an offer that is agreeable to them.

The EADT and Ipswich Star has reported that Posh, preparing for life back in League One following relegation, were admirers of the 20-year-old.

Over the weekend, Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony said on Twitter that a deal hadn't been agreed.

Now, speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry said of Simpson: "He’s a young player who will only get better. I did have a conversation with Ipswich about him, but nothing came from it. I got the impression they didn’t want to let him come to us as a potential rival for promotion.”

Simpson yesterday posted a picture of himself training on his own in a West Brom shirt.