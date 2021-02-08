'Let's not beat about the bush... we need to win' - Judge on Peterborough clash

Published: 4:45 PM February 8, 2021 Updated: 6:54 PM February 8, 2021

Alan Judge knows Ipswich Town need to prove their worth against a promotion contender with a matter of urgency.

The Irishman inspired the Blues to a promising victory over Blackpool at the weekend, breathing some optimism into a season which has become engulfed by negativity.

A major reason for that is a prolonged miserable record against the best sides in the league, which has seen them lose to each of this season’s top seven (twice against Sunderland) while scoring just two goals in those eight games.

That appalling run, which also includes just two wins in 18 attempts against top 10 sides last season and a defeat at tomorrow night’s opponents Peterborough just two weeks ago, needs to end if the Blues are to become a force during the second half of the campaign.

Alan Judge celebrates his goal against Blackpool - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.ste

“It’s a big game, whether it goes ahead or not I don’t know because of the weather,” Judge said.

“The fans have heard a lot of stuff so I don’t want to go on too much about it and I want to go into the game, try to win and see what happens. It’s no good us saying we’re going to do this or do that and then not back it up.

“We have to see what happens.

“Let’s be honest, we were 11th before the game at the weekend and we want to put that right.

“This is the part of the season where it’s about having a squad and not getting injuries, so we’ll have to look after ourselves.

“Of course, let’s not beat around the bush, we have to win games like this.”

An own goal from defender Mark McGuinness was the difference when the two sides met in a tight game at Portman Road last month, with Judge confident a similar approach from the Blues will give them a chance of claiming three points.

Skipper Luke Chambers speaks with Mark McGuinness after he had put the ball into his own net. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.ste

“I felt our gameplan worked well against them even though it wasn’t the best of games, but they’re a good team with strikers in form,” Judge said.

“We moved the ball well and restricted them.

“The manager might try and change things up a bit, I don’t know, but we’ll be going there to win.”

Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Crewe leaves Posh fourth in the League One table, seven points clear of Ipswich having played a game more.

This fixture was due to take place prior to Christmas but was postponed due a coronavirus outbreak in the Peterborough camp, with Town experiencing an outbreak of their own prior to kick-off.

The two sides were locked on the same number of points at that time, with Posh third and Ipswich fifth due to goal difference.