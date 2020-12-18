News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Ipswich Town clash with Peterborough United postponed due to coronavirus case

Andy Warren

Published: 1:06 PM December 18, 2020    Updated: 1:51 PM December 18, 2020
Ipswich Town's visit to Peterborough United has been postponed due to a positive coronavirus case in the Posh camp.

Peterborough today informed the EFL that they would not be able to fulfill the fixture due to a positive coronavirus case within the squad, from an unnamed player, and the need for other players and staff to self-isolate to reduce the risk of further infection.

The fixtures will now be rearranged, with a date announced in due course.

A statement from Ipswich Town reads: "Posh informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture following a recent positive COVID-19 test and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate for 10 days as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection."

Saturday's game was due to be a battle between the sides sitting third and fifth in the League One table, with the two sides locked on the same number of points as Lincoln (fourth) and Portsmouth (second) but Posh sitting higher than Town due to a superior goal difference.

Peterborough have also postponed their upcoming games against Charlton and Gillingham, meaning Darren Ferguson's side now won't play again until 2021.

Town are next in action when Northampton visit on Boxing Day.

