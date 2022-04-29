News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dobra scores as Town U23s beat Posh to go top

Mark Heath

Published: 3:27 PM April 29, 2022
Updated: 4:17 PM April 29, 2022
Armando Dobra was on target as Ipswich Town's U23s won 2-0 at Peterborough United this afternoon to go top of Professional Development League Two South.

The high-flying young Blues were level at the break with the seventh-placed Posh outfit.

But second half strikes from Dobra - who's been on loan but out of favour at League Two Colchester United all season - and Matt Ward earned John McGreal's men all three points.

Dobra crashed home from close range ten minutes into the second stanza, while Ward made the points safe late on with a cross from wide which nestled in the top corner.

The Town side were without the likes of Elkan Baggott and Cameron Humphreys, who could well be involved for the first team against Charlton at Portman Road tomorrow.

Dobra, who can't feature for the first team while officially on loan at Colchester, has played 20 times and scored twice for the U's this season.

He's not played for them since January 4.

Town are next in action at home to Sheffield United at Portman Road on Tuesday afternoon (1pm).

Town: Ridd, Crowe, Trialist, Alexander (C), Kabongolo, Bradshaw, Ward, Hughes, Bello, Dobra, Siziba.

Subs: White, Agbaje, Armin, Nwabueze, Buabo.


Ipswich Town U23s
Ipswich News

