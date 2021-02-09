Matchday Live:Clarke-Harris levels for Posh after Norwood's opener
Published: 5:00 PM February 9, 2021 Updated: 7:39 PM February 9, 2021
- Credit: Pagepix Limited
Ipswich Town take on Peterborough United this evening with the game kicking off at 7pm.
"We're expecting a really hard game," Town manager Paul Lambert said ahead of the game.
"I don't think it's going to be one for the purists as Peterborough's pitch is pretty cut up. We'll see what it's like but it sounds like they've had a few things that have made it difficult.
"I'm not sure what the weather will be like as well, so that will obviously add to it.
"If we want to be in the mix we need to go there and try to win, though. We had a good game against them a few weeks ago and went down to a moment of misfortune, so let's see what happens."
You can follow the game live with us right here.
Most Read
- 1 Dramatic picture shows extent of snow drifts on Suffolk roads
- 2 Stunning Suffolk destinations in this week's Extraordinary Escapes on Channel 4
- 3 Will your bins be collected today following heavy snow fall?
- 4 Bin collections cancelled across Suffolk due to Beast from the East 2
- 5 More than 200 Suffolk schools announce full Tuesday closures due to snow
- 6 East Suffolk bin collections cancelled for second day due to snow
- 7 GALLERY: Suffolk's best snow pictures from Storm Darcy on Monday
- 8 Snow drifts pile 'higher than ploughs' in parts of Suffolk
- 9 Matchday Live:Clarke-Harris levels for Posh after Norwood's opener
- 10 £60m junction upgrades planned for A12 in Suffolk - here's what to expect
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus