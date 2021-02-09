Matchday Live:Clarke-Harris levels for Posh after Norwood's opener

Published: 5:00 PM February 9, 2021 Updated: 7:39 PM February 9, 2021

Ipswich Town take on Peterborough United this evening with the game kicking off at 7pm.

"We're expecting a really hard game," Town manager Paul Lambert said ahead of the game.

"I don't think it's going to be one for the purists as Peterborough's pitch is pretty cut up. We'll see what it's like but it sounds like they've had a few things that have made it difficult.

"I'm not sure what the weather will be like as well, so that will obviously add to it.

"If we want to be in the mix we need to go there and try to win, though. We had a good game against them a few weeks ago and went down to a moment of misfortune, so let's see what happens."

You can follow the game live with us right here.