Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 defeat at Peterborough

Published: 9:59 PM February 9, 2021 Updated: 11:00 PM February 9, 2021

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-1 by Peterborough United this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

Was in the thick of the action in the first half, sending a bomb of a kick downfield to supply James Norwood’s opener, before scrabbling back superbly to block a Mo Eisa shot following confusion in the Town backline. Had a couple of less than convincing moments under corners but managed to get himself out of trouble, before stumbling towards Joe Ward’s free-kick as it hit the back of the net. An erratic night continued as he came for a through ball too late and was beaten to it by Eisa, before Flynn Downes got him out of jail. Made a good save to deny Sammie Szmodics in the second half. 4

Luke Chambers

Back in the side after missing out at the weekend as Town looked to play in a compact style on a pudding of a pitch. He was quick to play long balls forward, as per the gameplan, but was caught up the pitch trying to win back possession and left Dan Butler room to cross. He will be disappointed not to have won the ball but there were other opportunities for team-mates to stop Jonson Clarke-Harris's equaliser. 5

Gwion Edwards pressures the keeper at Peterborough. Picture Pagepix Ltd - Credit: Pagepix Limited

Luke Woolfenden

The Town defender was tested throughout this game and, while passing the majority of them, had some moments where he struggled. Conditions didn’t suit his desire to play from the back as he and Mark McGuinness were pulled around by Clarke-Harris and Sammie Szmodics. 5

Mark McGuinness

This game suited the loanee’s skillset as he dealt with a string of long balls into the box but, crucially, the cross for Clarke-Harris's equaliser drifted over his head as he mistimed his jump before the striker headed home. Things got a little more stretched for him in the second half as he gave away the free-kick which led to the winner. 5

Stephen Ward

Like Chambers, the Irish international was back in the side for this game and wasn’t able to get forward on too many occasions, staying home as Town sat in. He didn’t get off ground as he was beaten for the equaliser before struggling on a number of occasions during the second period. Not a good night. 4

Stephen Ward gets away with a handball from a Sammie Szmodics shot at Peterborough. Picture Pagepix Ltd - Credit: Pagepix Limited

Flynn Downes

The marauding midfielder was booked for a thumping tackle on Dan Butler early on and had some good moments on the ball throughout this game, trying to drive his side forward as he stepped out of midfield. It didn’t happen often enough, sadly. 6

Andre Dozzell

The creative midfielder worked well in tandem with Downes on occasions but was forced a little deeper than he played on Saturday, with conditions not helping his brand of football on a night where he had few options to switch the ball into dangerous areas ahead of him. 5

Teddy Bishop

Hooked the ball through nicely for James Norwood’s goal in the early stages and had a few bright moments but, like so many team-mates, they didn’t happen often enough. 5

Teddy Bishop sets up Ipswich opening goal at Peterborough. Picture Pagepix Ltd - Credit: Pagepix Limited





Alan Judge

The Irishman was Town’s best player on Saturday but couldn’t produce the same performance tonight as the right side of the midfield diamond. Most of the play bypassed midfield as the Town players struggled to get on the ball in dangerous areas, Judge included. Could well have got out to stop Butler’s cross for Clarke-Harris's equaliser. 5

Troy Parrott

The Tottenham loanee appeared to enjoy being paired with James Norwood in attack, charging around with his fellow front-man to put the pressure on the Posh backline. He worked hard throughout but didn’t have a sight at goal before the end when his shot was pushed away well by Christy Pym on the line. 6

James Norwood

The plan was to get it long to Norwood and let him make things happen, which he did expertly in the opening exchanges, with his goal the obvious highlight as he finished superbly past Pym. He was generally a pest before being replaced at the break in a pre-planned move, given his lack of action and the difficult conditions. 6

James Norwood celebrates scoring Ipswich's opening goal at Peterborough. Picture Pagepix Ltd - Credit: Pagepix Limited

Gwion Edwards (for Norwood, 46)

The Welshman played the second half against his former club but wasn’t able to run at his man on too many occasions. Conditions were not his friend. 4

Josh Harrop (for Judge, 64)

A second appearance for the Preston loanee, who had a couple of bright moments including a shot at the end which was saved by Pym. 5

Freddie Sears (for Bishop, 79)

Wasn’t able to force the issue for Ipswich following his appearance from the bench. n/a



