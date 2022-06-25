Photo gallery: Needham Market v Ipswich Town

Gallery

Ipswich Town took to the grass in a competiive friendly for the first time this season in front of almost 2,000 fans at Bloomfields, Needham Market.

Kieran McKenna's side won 7-0 on a sunny afternoon with both teams enjoying the run-out.

Town used two separate XIs for the game, goalscorers for Town being new signings Freddie Ladapo and Greg Leigh, as well as Tommy Hughes, Matt Penney and a hat-trick from Conor Chaplin.

Here are some photos from the afternoon:

Conor Chaplin scores his first at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Conor Chaplin completes his hat-trick by scoring from a free-kick at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Dominic Ball on the ball at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Matt Penney gives Ipswich a first half lead at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Sone Aluko is beaten to the ball at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Kieran McKenna gets a good reception at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

American backer Mark Steed talks to fans at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Tommy Hughes scores at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Freddie Ladapo hustles a defender at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Conor Chaplin after scoring at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Freddie Ladapo scoring at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix



