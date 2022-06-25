News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Gallery

Photo gallery: Needham Market v Ipswich Town

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 3:49 PM June 25, 2022
Greg Leigh scoring at Needham Market

Greg Leigh scoring at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town took to the grass in a competiive friendly for the first time this season in front of almost 2,000 fans at Bloomfields, Needham Market.

Kieran McKenna's side won 7-0 on a sunny afternoon with both teams enjoying the run-out.

Town used two separate XIs for the game, goalscorers for Town being new signings Freddie Ladapo and Greg Leigh, as well as Tommy Hughes, Matt Penney and a hat-trick from Conor Chaplin.

Here are some photos from the afternoon: 

Conor Chaplin scores his first at Needham Market

Conor Chaplin scores his first at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Conor Chaplin completes his hat-trick by scoring from a free-kick at Needham Market

Conor Chaplin completes his hat-trick by scoring from a free-kick at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Dominic Ball on the ball at Needham Market

Dominic Ball on the ball at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Matt Penney gives Ipswich a first half lead at Needham Market

Matt Penney gives Ipswich a first half lead at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Sone Aluko is beaten to the ball at Needham Market

Sone Aluko is beaten to the ball at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Kieran McKenna gets a good reception at Needham Market

Kieran McKenna gets a good reception at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

American backer Mark Steed talks to fans at Needham Market

American backer Mark Steed talks to fans at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Tommy Hughes scores at Needham Market

Tommy Hughes scores at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Freddie Ladapo hustles a defender at Needham Market

Freddie Ladapo hustles a defender at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Conor Chaplin after scoring at Needham Market

Conor Chaplin after scoring at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Freddie Ladapo scoring at Needham Market

Freddie Ladapo scoring at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix


Football
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Lightning struck all over London as the capital's spell of beautiful weather was brought to an abrup

Suffolk Live News

Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Marlborough Hotel has been put on the market through Rightmove for £2m

Planning and Development

'Eyesore' Suffolk seafront hotel for sale for £2million

Dominic Bareham

person
Two Magpies Bakery, Timber Hill. Steve Magnall, Director & Co Owner of Two Magpies Bakery

Bakery chain eyes further growth after snapping up production site

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town have signed Tyreece John-Jules on a season long loan from Arsenal.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town sign Arsenal striker John-Jules on loan

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon