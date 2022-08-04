Seven players who could leave Town this month

Analysis

Idris El Mizouni looks set for another loan away from Ipswich Town.

Kieran McKenna has a 25-man first team squad as it stands. STUART WATSON looks at who could depart before the transfer window closes.

Vaclav Hladky was on the bench against Bolton at Portman Road. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

VACLAV HLADKY

Off the back of an impressive season in League Two for Salford City, the Czech custodian came to Portman Road to be No.1 last summer.

It hasn't worked out that way though, with Christian Walton subsequently arriving and establishing himself as arguably the best goalkeeper in League One.

Hladky turns 32 in November and won't want to warm the bench at Ipswich for the remaining two years of his contract.

Town were in advanced negotiations with Aberdeen over a sale earlier this summer. In the end though, the two clubs couldn't agree a price - Town understood to want in excess of £100k - and the Scottish club signed former Derby stalwart Kelle Roos on a free transfer instead.

It remains to be seen if Ipswich would still sanction an exit at this stage of the window. Several of their potential replacement options are likely to have been snapped by now.

Corrie Ndaba spent last season on loan at Salford City. - Credit: Ross Halls

CORRIE NDABA

The homegrown Irish defender has been heavily involved in four successive pre-seasons now.

Once again, however, it looks like his path to the first team is blocked and that long-awaited league debut will remain on ice.

Blues boss Kieran McKenna says he 'likes the profile' of the 22-year-old - a left-footer who is very comfortable on the ball - and recently handed him a new three-year deal.

He has some reservations that the majority of Ndaba's impressive loan spell at League Two side Salford City last season came at left-back though rather than his primary position of centre-back.

Would loaning him out again (fellow League One club Fleetwood are understood to be interested) leave Town short at the back? The first-choice back three of Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson would backed up by just Cameron Burgess. The fact that Greg Leigh and Dominic Ball can also operate there may convince McKenna there is adequate cover.

Matt Penney is now third choice left wing-back at Ipswich Town. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

MATT PENNEY

The writing looks on the wall for another one of the 19 signings made by previous boss Paul Cook last summer.

McKenna brought Dominic Thompson in on loan from Brentford back in January to play at left wing-back during the second half of last season.

This summer has signed two players to compete for what has been a problem position in Leif Davis (Leeds, £1m+) and Greg Leigh (Morecambe, free).

Penney, who made 18 league starts in his debut campaign for the Blues, did not make the 18-man squad for Saturday's season opener against Bolton.

The 24-year-old is now in the final year of his deal.

Cameron Humphreys (right) in pre-season action against Southend. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

CAMERON HUMPHREYS

There's a lot of excitement surrounding this 18-year-old.

Ex-England international Kieron Dyer labelled him 'the second best midfielder at the club' when leaving his role as Under-23s boss back in March.

The following month, Humphreys stepped off the bench and set up the fourth goal in Town's final day 4-0 home win against Charlton.





An impressive pre-season campaign followed, but there's a lot of senior traffic in his way.

Experienced trio Sam Morsy, Lee Evans and Dominic Ball will compete for the two central slots, with Rekeem Harper, back from a loan spell at Crewe, selected ahead of Humphreys on the bench at the weekend.

Will Town keep the talented teenager in-house, giving him cup games up until Christmas? Or will they decide to get a driven young man out on loan to learn and grow away from his usual environment? If it's the latter, the destination would have to be carefully selected.

Idris El Mizouni has had previous loan spells in League Two with Cambridge United and Grimsby Town. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

IDRIS EL MIZOUNI

The one-cap Tunisian international is also behind all that aforementioned midfield traffic.

His pre-season minutes all came out of position at right-back and McKenna has all but confirmed that an exit is likely for the 21-year-old.

Will it be another loan for a player who has already had spells in League Two with Cambridge United and Grimsby Town?

Or might Ipswich entertain a permanent sale for a player who still has two years left on his contract?

The likes of Lincoln, Burton, Tranmere, Leyton Orient and Chesterfield are all understood to have shown interest.

Tyreece Simpson has plenty of suitors after handing in a transfer request at Ipswich Town. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

TYREECE SIMPSON

It's a matter of when, not if, the powerful young striker departs.

Former rugby player Simpson enjoyed 11 goals for League Two club Swindon during the first half of last season. Ipswich recalled him in January, in an attempt to get him to sign a new deal, but negotiations hit a deadlock and the 20-year-old eventually handed in a transfer request.

Town took their option to extend Simpson's contract by a year during the summer and are now waiting to see if anyone makes an offer that is acceptable.

Championship club Huddersfield are understood to be showing the strongest interest at present, though there are plenty of other suitors.

Ipswich could yet use him as part of a sweetener in a part-exchange deal.

Tawanda Chirewa is now in the final year of his Ipswich Town contract. - Credit: Ross Halls



TAWANDA CHIREWA

This situation has the potential to go the same way as the Simpson saga.

Chirewa scored a hatful of goals from an attacking midfield role for Town's U23s last season, attracting plenty of interest from higher up the pyramid, most notably from Premier League club West Ham.

Against that backdrop, it's understood that discussions over a new deal have proved difficult, with Blues chief executive Mark Ashton having made it clear the club will 'not be walked over by agents'.

McKenna brought the Chirewa on at half-time of the recent 3-1 friendly win against Southend but then subbed him in the 67th minute.

Town recently took up their option to extend his deal by a further 12 months. If the teenager does decide to run that down and depart then Ipswich would be entitled to a compensation fee.