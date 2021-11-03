Tractor Girls go nine points clear at top with big win

Ipswich Town Women rounded off the club's double-header weekend in Devon with a controlled 5-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

Paige Peake put the Blues ahead from the penalty spot before second-half goals from Zoe Barratt, Natasha Thomas, Maddie Biggs and Lucy O'Brien saw the Tractor Girls to their tenth successive Southern Premier Division victory.

Town started the game the brighter, with teenage midfielder Sarah Brasero-Carreira going close to breaking the deadlock, only to be denied by Welsh international Poppy Soper.

The Blues continued to push for an opener and it finally arrived on the half-hour mark as O'Brien was tripped in the area, giving referee Ryan Cornelius no option but to point to the spot.

Peake stepped up and blasted the ball through the fingertips of the unfortunate Soper to put the Tractor Girls ahead.

Ipswich Town Women have made it ten wins out of ten in the league - Credit: Ross Halls

Moments later, the lively Brasero-Carreira skipped into the area and saw her dangerous cross come back off the inside of the post with Soper well-beaten.

Plymouth's best chance of the half came in added time as captain Zoe Cunningham broke into the Ipswich area but her tame shot was easily dealt with by Sarah Quantrill.

Town continued to pile on the pressure after the restart and found a deserved second on the stroke of the hour-mark. After a tremendous passage of play, Bonnie Horwood spread the ball wide to Kyra Robertson, who drove into the area before laying the ball on a plate for Barratt to tap home inside the six-yard box.

Paige Peake celebrates her spot kick with Sarah Brasero-Carreira and Kyra Robertson - Credit: Ross Halls

Barratt almost bagged herself a quick fire double but, after being played through by O'Brien, the Town forward rifled over the bar.

Substitute Thomas added the third just ten minutes after coming off the bench as she turned Abbie Lafayette's free-kick past Soper with a neat flick.

Seven minutes from time, fellow substitute Biggs netted Town's fourth of the afternoon as she cutely lifted the ball over Soper after an intricate reverse-pass from Robertson sent her through on goal.

Biggs soon went close to adding another but after turning on the edge of the area, she curled her shot just over the bar. As the game entered added time, Town were awarded their second penalty of the day as O'Brien was once again brought down in the area.

Ipswich Town Women players at full-time at Plymouth - Credit: Ross Halls

The England U19 international subsequently stepped up and sent Soper the wrong way for the Tractor Girls' fifth and final goal.

The result sees Joe Sheehan's side move nine points clear at the top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Divison, with Southampton now having three games in hand on the Blues following yet another postponement.

The Tractor Girls and the Saints will do battle at the Goldstar Ground this coming Sunday in the first-round of the FAWNL Cup.