'Not better than us, but they took chances' - Town fans on Plymouth defeat



Mark Heath

Published: 12:35 PM October 31, 2021
Ipswich Town fans celebrate taking the lead at Plymouth

Ipswich Town fans celebrate taking the lead at Plymouth. They eventually lost the game 2-1. - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 at league leaders Plymouth Argyle yesterday - here's what fans made of it...

George Edmundson had given Ipswich the lead at Home Park, but just as it looked as though Town would hold their advantage heading into half-time, Luke Jephcott tapped home just before the break to level.

And Ipswich conceded again just five minutes after the break as Connor Grant struck, and though Town created good late chances, they couldn't find the leveller.

The loss means Town drop to 11th in League One ahead of their trip to third-place Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Here's what fans made of the match in our Gameday video with Ross Halls...


Plymouth Argyle vs Ipswich Town



