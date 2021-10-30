Litmus test, goals galore and honouring a legend - Town head to Plymouth

Video

Ipswich Town travel to top-of-the-table Plymouth Argyle this afternoon (3pm ko). Mark Heath previews the action and takes a look at the main talking points going into the game....

Litmus test

After a dreadful start to the season, Ipswich Town are finally heading in the right direction. Just one defeat in the last ten games, five wins in their last seven, unbeaten in their last five - whichever way you look at it, Town are on the up.

They're finally in the top half of the League One table too, sitting in tenth - and a win today could move them as high as seventh.

But, in the green corner today, surprise league leaders Plymouth are in even better form.

Ryan Lowe's side have lost just once all season in the league - and that defeat came on opening day at Rotherham. They're scoring goals, not conceding many and playing great football.

However, it could be argued that nether side have chalked up a signature win against a fellow promotion contender just yet.

Town spanked Portsmouth 4-0, of course, but Pompey are in disarray down in 16th. And Plymouth, for all their goals and points, can really only point to wins over Oxford (3-1 away) and Sheffield Wednesday (3-0 at home), as their big victories.

Indeed, if you look at common opponents thus far, it's pretty even - Plymouth scraped a 2-1 win over Doncaster, a side Town humbled 6-0 at home just days later, and drew 2-2 with Pompey and 1-1 with Cambridge.

Both sides have beaten Shrewsbury, while Fleetwood - Town's last victims - held Plymouth to a 1-1 draw. Plymouth also drew 2-2 with Lincoln, a side Town have beaten.

On the flip side, Plymouth handled Sheffield Wednesday comfortably - Town rescuing a 1-1 draw through Macauley Bonne's sneakiness of course - and also bettered the Blues result against AFC Wimbledon, beating them 1-0.

In their most recent game, Argyle were held 1-1 by Morecambe - a side who also drew with Town earlier this season.

For both sides then, this is a real chance to make a statement. Plymouth can beat a true third tier big boy and legitimise their promotion credentials, or Town could show everyone who they are with the biggest win of their season to date.

It's a fascinating tussle.

Macauley Bonne and Ipswich Town are League One's leading scorers - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Goals, goals, goals

As well as all the other impressive stats on both sides of the ball heading to Home Park, this is also a meeting between the league's two leading scorers.

The Pilgrims have bagged 26 so far, led by Ryan Hardie's eight, while Town have scored three more - with Macauley Bonne joint top of the scoring charts with ten.

A 0-0 draw seems unlikely. Famous last words...

Plymouth's James Wilson will face Ipswich Town for the first time since leaving today - Credit: Plymouth Argyle

Old friend

One of the players trying to stop Bonne and Town adding to their impressive scoring records today is James Wilson, the man who won the player of the season crown in Suffolk last campaign.

Wilson's been impressing on the right side of Plymouth's back three and, having been released by Town in the summer, will surely be looking to make a point today.

Town boss Paul Cook, who told Wilson that his Town contract wouldn't be extended at the end of last season, had nothing but praise for him during yesterday's press conference.

He said: “James is a really good lad and an outstanding professional who does everything properly.

“I think he’s slotted into Plymouth’s style perfectly and is playing really, really well.

“It’s probably a move that he’s really enjoying, so good luck to James.”

Selection questions

Going into the game in a rich vein of form, the only real selection poser for Town appeared to be who would start on the wings - Wes Burns surely in line for a recall on the right, with Sone Aluko, Bersant Celina and Scott Fraser all potentially pushing to replace Kyle Edwards on the left.

But Cook threw a spanner in the works yesterday, revealing there will be a few changes to the starting XI due to injuries.

The Town boss never reveals who is injured though, so we won't know who misses out until 2pm today.

Plymouth and Ipswich legend Paul Mariner died in July - Credit: Archant

Remembering a legend

Former striker Paul Mariner, a legend at both clubs, lost his life to cancer back in July.

This is the first meeting between the two since and the poignant day will be marked with a minute's applause and visual tribute involving both sets of fans.

Asked about it yesterday, Cook said: "It’s special, without a shadow of a doubt.

“To take a moment for Paul’s family, to look back on his career and the time he spent with both clubs, and see the love felt for him from the two sides is heart-warming.

“Hopefully we can remember Paul in the right and proper way.”